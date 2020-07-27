Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Not 'Ready’ to Be Engaged To Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie and Alex aren't ready to be engaged, according to the Little Mix singer. Picture: instagram

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has revealed she’s not 'ready’ to be engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have one of the sweetest relationships ever.

Seriously, they are straight up couple goals!

The pair, who have been isolating at their stunning home, often share 'family portraits' with their dogs, joint TikTok’s and gushing posts about one another.

Reminiscing Little Mix's Perrie Edwards's X Factor Audition That Changed Her Life

Perrie and Alex aren't ready to get married just yet. Picture: instagram

However, the ‘LM5’ singer has made it clear that, although the Liverpool player is her ‘forever’ she doesn’t think that they're ‘ready’ to get engaged just yet.

She told Metro’s Guilty Pleasures: “We always talk about the future.

“He’s my forever, but I don’t think we are ready to get engaged any time soon.”

Perrie’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed her engagement to footballer Andre Gray last month.

She also showed off her stunning ring which we are totally in love with!

Taking to Instagram to announce the happy news, she wrote: “Guys.. wtf has just happened. He bloody did it, and I said yes.

“I’m marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams... I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more.

“@andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete.”

We await our invitation in the post.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!