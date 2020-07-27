Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Not 'Ready’ to Be Engaged To Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

27 July 2020, 10:30

Perrie and Alex aren't ready to be engaged, according to the Little Mix singer.
Perrie and Alex aren't ready to be engaged, according to the Little Mix singer. Picture: instagram

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has revealed she’s not 'ready’ to be engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have one of the sweetest relationships ever.

Seriously, they are straight up couple goals!

The pair, who have been isolating at their stunning home, often share 'family portraits' with their dogs, joint TikTok’s and gushing posts about one another.

Reminiscing Little Mix's Perrie Edwards's X Factor Audition That Changed Her Life

Perrie and Alex aren't ready to get married just yet.
Perrie and Alex aren't ready to get married just yet. Picture: instagram

However, the ‘LM5’ singer has made it clear that, although the Liverpool player is her ‘forever’ she doesn’t think that they're ‘ready’ to get engaged just yet.

She told Metro’s Guilty Pleasures: “We always talk about the future.

“He’s my forever, but I don’t think we are ready to get engaged any time soon.”

Perrie’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed her engagement to footballer Andre Gray last month.

She also showed off her stunning ring which we are totally in love with!

Taking to Instagram to announce the happy news, she wrote: “Guys.. wtf has just happened. He bloody did it, and I said yes.

“I’m marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams... I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more.

@andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete.”

We await our invitation in the post.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez fuelled dating rumours

The Kissing Booth Fans Think Co-Stars Joey King And Taylor Zakhar Perez Are Dating After Cosy Pictures Emerge
Little Mix brought in £700k within the last year

Little Mix Made £700k In The Last Year On Top Of Millions Raked In From Tour

The Kissing Booth 3 is not yet confirmed

Will There Be A Kissing Booth 3? Release Date, New Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

TV & Film

Demi Lovato gave fans a glimpse of the night she was proposed to.

Demi Lovato Shares Intimate Never-Before-Seen Proposal Pictures Following Engagement To Max Ehrich
Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Priti Patel criticises Instagram and Twitter after Wiley's anti-Semitic posts

Wiley: Home Secretary Priti Patel Demands Twitter & Instagram Respond Over Anti-Semitic Posts

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music