Little Mix Officially Launch New Era With Powerful New Photo As A Trio

22 April 2021, 11:51

Little Mix officially marked the start of their new era
Little Mix officially marked the start of their new era. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Little Mix are marking the start of their brand new chapter as a three.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are embarking on the next era of Little Mix as a trio, after bandmate Jesy Nelson quit in December 2020.

Little Mix Releasing First Single As A Trio & It Features Saweetie

After announcing their new single ‘Confetti’ featuring Saweetie will be released on 30 April, the band did what all girls do when a new chapter begins; changed their profile pic.

With a brand new photo of Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne in matching black outfits, the girls pulled their best Blue Steel.

Leigh-Anne looked epic in a patent leather blazer with matching trousers while Perrie also opted for leather, wearing a long-sleeved jumpsuit with her high heels.

Jade picked a tailored blazer dress with silver beading, posing with her hands in her pockets for the serious snap.

Jesy Nelson left Little Mix in December 2020
Jesy Nelson left Little Mix in December 2020. Picture: Getty

They captioned it: “Patiently waiting for April 30... #NewProfilePic.”

‘Confetti’ will be the girls’ first single release as a threesome and it looks like a video is set to come too.

Perrie teased way back in February that they had a new song and music video on the way, so we’re hoping the MV isn’t too far off either.

