Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Opens Up About Lack Of Representation For Black Artists In Music Industry

24 July 2020, 17:16 | Updated: 24 July 2020, 17:18

Leigh-Anne Pinnock said 'it really is time for change now'
Leigh-Anne Pinnock said 'it really is time for change now'. Picture: PA/Instagram

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has opened up about her upcoming documentary about racism and said she feels black artists are 'not feeling represented’ in the music industry.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has opened up about racism in the music industry, amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

In an interview with Grazia, the ‘Break Up Song’ hitmaker was joined by her bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson, as she discussed the lack of ‘representation’ in their field of work.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Reveals She ‘Cries’ When She Gets Papped In A Bikini: ‘I Pick Myself Apart'

It began with the newly-engaged star talking about the emotional video she recently posted, where she opened up about ‘feeling like the least favoured’ bandmate and having 'to work 10 times harder’ in the group.

She said the response she received from fans had been ‘surreal’, saying: "It feels so surreal to actually be the topic of discussion for once, but amazing at the same time.”

Leigh-Anne added: 'It really is time for change now - this has been going on for over 400 years."

Her personal experience with racism led her to start working on a BBC Three documentary, which she announced back in April.

She said: "I remember I was speaking to my mum, way before the movement started happening, and telling her that I really wanted to do it.

"And then she was like 'oh Leigh-Anne that's amazing but no one cares about racism'. And then obviously this whole movement started happening - I can't actually believe that it kind of happened the way it did."

Leigh-Anne said there needs to be 'more representation' in the industry
Leigh-Anne said there needs to be 'more representation' in the industry. Picture: Instagram

"People are really going to listen, I think this is the perfect time to do it,” she added.

Going on to discuss her thoughts on diversity in the music industry, she said: "It's mad because I feel like I didn't really notice it for so many years, I just kind of kind of just got on with it.

"But even walking into work, and not seeing any black people, like I see it so much now. And I'm like: how have I just not said anything, how have I just got on with it for so many years.

"Obviously [there's] behind the scenes not feeling represented. But also I don't really see many black artists in the industry, especially black female artists. There just needs to be more representation."

