Little Mix: Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Mum Joins Fans In Calling Out Label Over Lack Of US Promotion

2 December 2020, 17:05

Little Mix defended by Leigh-Anne Pinnock's mum
Little Mix defended by Leigh-Anne Pinnock's mum. Picture: Getty Images

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's mum is defending her daughter and Little Mix along with thousands of fans, accusing their label of not promoting the band across the pond.

Little Mix's fiercely loyal fan base have been using the #RESPECTLITTLEMIX hashtag to get the attention of their label, who they say aren't promoting the band enough and now Leigh-Anne Pinnock's mum, Debbie, has joined the campaign.

Little Mix Star Perrie Edwards Solo Projects Including Mental Health Activism & Musical Theatre

For a little context, the band have just released their sixth album, 'Confetti', which has served us iconic tracks including 'Sweet Melody' and 'Holiday' to name a few.

But, fans are accusing their label, Columbia Records, of not doing enough to promote the band, both generally and across the pond.

Taking to Twitter and using the hashtag that's been all over the platform recently, Debbie wrote:

"The only thing we can say is the girls have survived this and there are American fans who want @LittleMix."

Fans are loving having Mumma Pinnock on board and quickly praised her protective instincts, sticking up for her daughter, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall.

One wrote: "debbie pinnock is a national treasure and you cannot convince me other wise".

Another said: "have I mentioned how much I love queen debbie pinnock."

Having a Little Mix parent on board with their whole campaign is certainly helping them out motivation wise!

The band haven't had an easy ride this past month, wit Jesy Nelson announcing she's taking an extended break from the group for private medical reasons.

Fans and the other members of the band alike have been sending all the best to Jesy and letting it be known just how missed she is.

Get well soon, Jes.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles said he 'loved' being in 1D

Harry Styles’ Calls One Direction Hiatus ‘The Next Step In Evolution’

I'm A Celebrity campmates are no longer greeted by their family.

Why I’m A Celebrity Stars Aren’t Met By Family Members When They Leave

Harry Styles throws shade at Vogue critics with sassy Instagram

Harry Styles Claps Back At Critics Of His 'Manliness' With Sassy Instagram

Who is Bianca Finch?

Who Is Bianca Finch? Model’s Age, Instagram & Job Revealed

Elliot Page has been supported by fellow celebrities since coming out as transgender

Elliot Page Supported By Stars Including Miley Cyrus & Anna Kendrick As He Comes Out As Transgender
Everything you need to know about Rita Ora

How Old Is Rita Ora And What Is Her Net Worth? Everything You Need To Know About The Pop Star

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes announced The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Teases Something "Very Special" Ahead Of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Dua Lipa helped throw a birthday party for Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

Exclusive
Billie Eilish spoke about filming 'Therefore I Am' music video

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith