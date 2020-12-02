Little Mix: Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Mum Joins Fans In Calling Out Label Over Lack Of US Promotion

Little Mix defended by Leigh-Anne Pinnock's mum. Picture: Getty Images

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's mum is defending her daughter and Little Mix along with thousands of fans, accusing their label of not promoting the band across the pond.

Little Mix's fiercely loyal fan base have been using the #RESPECTLITTLEMIX hashtag to get the attention of their label, who they say aren't promoting the band enough and now Leigh-Anne Pinnock's mum, Debbie, has joined the campaign.

For a little context, the band have just released their sixth album, 'Confetti', which has served us iconic tracks including 'Sweet Melody' and 'Holiday' to name a few.

But, fans are accusing their label, Columbia Records, of not doing enough to promote the band, both generally and across the pond.

Taking to Twitter and using the hashtag that's been all over the platform recently, Debbie wrote:

"The only thing we can say is the girls have survived this and there are American fans who want @LittleMix."

Fans are loving having Mumma Pinnock on board and quickly praised her protective instincts, sticking up for her daughter, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall.

One wrote: "debbie pinnock is a national treasure and you cannot convince me other wise".

Another said: "have I mentioned how much I love queen debbie pinnock."

Having a Little Mix parent on board with their whole campaign is certainly helping them out motivation wise!

The band haven't had an easy ride this past month, wit Jesy Nelson announcing she's taking an extended break from the group for private medical reasons.

Fans and the other members of the band alike have been sending all the best to Jesy and letting it be known just how missed she is.

Get well soon, Jes.

