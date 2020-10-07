Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Responds To Birthday Party Backlash

Leigh-Anne Pinnock turned 29 on 4 October. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock had fans questioning whether she’d stuck to the rule of six at her birthday party.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated her 29th birthday at the weekend, marking the occasion with her close friends and family at home and with a meal in London with her besties.

After videos from Leigh-Anne’s birthday surfaced online, fans on Twitter questioned whether the Little Mix singer had broken the current coronavirus law banning gatherings of more than six.

“I love Leigh-Anne but throwing a huge party with too many guests is just a big no in the middle of a pandemic,” one person tweeted.

“I love and respect Leigh-Anne with my whole heart but I’m disappointed with her throwing a party like this,” voiced another.

Leigh-Anne shared a glimpse at her birthday celebrations at home, where fiancé Andre Gray had decked out their mansion with hundreds of balloons and she also tweeted a video of herself sat at a restaurant table with her friends as they sipped their drinks.

Her representative has since spoken out to insist she stuck to the current coronavirus guidelines.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock thanked fiancé Andre Gray for making her birthday 'special'. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

They said to the tabloids: “Leigh sat in a group of six people at the restaurant, and they were not in a private room. The people you see in the background of this video are not her friends and not part of her group.”

Leigh-Anne’s statement comes after the tabloids claimed she appeared to ‘break the rule of six’ when she was filmed “with around 10 people at posh restaurant Sumosan Twiga in Belgravia.”

After her celebrations, Leigh-Anne took to Instagram to thank her fiancé, friends and family for making her birthday special, sharing a video of herself and Andre kissing and cuddling on her big day.

