Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Has A ‘Secret Twitter Account,' According To Eagle-Eyed Fan

Jaded Thirlwall's fans are convinced she's 'hiding somewhere in Stan Twitter'. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall has a 'secret Twitter account,' according to an eagle-eyed fan. Here's a look at the evidence...

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has had fans convinced she is ‘hiding somewhere in Stan Twitter’ and using a secret account for a while now.

Fans of the 'Confetti' singer will know Jade, along with Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson, ditched her official Twitter account a few years ago and is now only active on Instagram. But could Jade be lurking behind a secret account?

Which Little Mix Member Has The Most Instagram Followers?

Twitter user @rendezvousdoo is convinced Jade Thirlwall has a secret Twitter account. Picture: Twitter

One fan, whose handle is @rendezvousdoo, has taken the theory one step further by making a whole thread titled ‘exposing Jade Thirlwall for having a secret Twitter account’ - and the evidence has us screaming. Let's take a look...

Jade recently added her pronouns to her Instagram bio

The fan has pointed out how Jade recently added her pronouns (she/her) to her instagram bio, something that Twitter Stans have been encouraging each other to do on the platform recently.

Jade Thirlwall has added her pronouns to her Instagram bio. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Jade used the ‘rent free’ joke in a post

Jade recently uploaded a carousel of images of herself to Instagram, which she captioned: “The way the ‘doo doo du du doo doo’ bit of #SweetMelody lives in my mind rent free.” The joke is used on Twitter regularly.

Jade made a Leighade thread on Instagram

Jade recently posted a ‘The Lighade (Leigh-Anne and Jade) love story: a thread’ on Instagram. However, @rendezvousdoo has pointed out ‘Instagram doesn’t have threads,’ so Jade clearly got the Inspiration from Twitter.

Jade shared a ‘how it started Vs how it’s going’ post on Instagram

This trend has been huge on Twitter over the past few weeks, so Jade must have picked it up while browsing on the platform?!

You had a good run, Jade, hun. Now drop your @!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian News