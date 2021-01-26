Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Rare Pics Of Jordan Stephens As She Celebrates Her Boyfriend’s Birthday

Jade Thirlwall showed fans a glimpse into her romance with Jordan Stephens. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall posted some never-before-seen snaps of her boyfriend, Jordan Stephens, to celebrate his birthday.

By Capital FM

Jade Thirlwall has posted some personal pics of her and her beau, Jordan Stephens, as the Little Mix star wished him a happy birthday.

Taking to her Instagram story, the ‘Confetti’ songstress kicked off the series of snaps with a picture of a golden bin bag, jokingly writing: “Hbd to my favourite fine piece of trash [sic].”

She added: “I know you’re gagging for some exclusive pics of us so here goes…”

The 28-year-old then shared some snaps of the pair on FaceTime with each other, covering his face with some GIFs.

Jade Thirlwall shared a birthday message for her beau, Jordan Stephens. Picture: Instagram

The Little Mix star shared rare snaps with her beau. Picture: Instagram

She went on to post a snap of Jordan covering his face with a ‘Confetti’ vinyl album with Jade’s face on, showing he’s the ultimate supportive boyf!

The pop star also posted a cosy pic of 29-year-old Jordan in joggers holding two cups of tea, with biscuits stacked down his fleece - if that’s not #goals, we don’t know what is!

Another post on the ‘Holiday’ singer’s Instagram story revealed the nickname she has for her man, as she shared a screenshot of her call screen on her phone.

The Search star has him saved in her phone as “Stepp Hens”, and honestly, we love it!

Jade Thirlwall showed fans her pet name for her boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall moved in together in 2020. Picture: Instagram

The pair have been dating for around eight months, after rumours of them meeting up to go on socially-distanced dates started to circulate in May last year.

Speaking with Metro.co.uk back in October, Jade revealed that the pair had moved in together, adding: “Me and Jordan… we are a good match. We are so chilled out, we are horizontal!”

The cute couple have been going from strength to strength ever since!

