Little Mix Fans Discover New Music Clue Hidden In Jesy Nelson's Beach Shot

Little Mix drop new music hint in Jesy Nelson's holiday snap. Picture: Instagram @littlemix/ Little Mix Vevo

Little Mix fans have found a new music hint in Jesy Nelson's beachy Instagram and they're convinced the ladies have a song coming soon.

Jesy Nelson has sent Little Mix fans into meltdown posting and mermaid themed beach snap to Instagram with what appears to be song lyrics or a title etched onto the chair behind the singer, and people are convinced they've got a summer bop on the way.

Little Mix Reminisce ‘Happy Times’ In Their WhatsApp Group With Gorgeous Photo Of Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Posting an insane beach shot from a tropical location, the band captioned the shot of the 29-year-old singer: "Fave place...swear I was a [mermaid] in another life."

Fans flooded the comments saying they were 'searching for clues' and 'new music hints', asking the girls, "ARE YOU GIVING US HINTS WE ARENT SMART ENOUGH" and theorising the summery shot was a hint from 'LM6'.

Much to their delight- they actually found one!

Fave place... swear I was a 🧜🏼‍♀️ in another life pic.twitter.com/YUAnJ8xLuw — Little Mix (@LittleMix) July 9, 2020

We're pretty impressed with this one, because had fans not pointed it out we definitely wouldn't have seen it- as faintly hidden on the beach lounge behind Jesy is the phrase, "I've been looking for the feeling".

Before this, another summery shot of Leigh-Anne was posted, and again, a very faint set of lyrics can be seen etched onto the balcony behind her which say 'we're just dancing the night away.'

So, people have put them together and think they've got themselves a full line from LM6, and just like fans, we're a sucker for an easter egg.

We see u pic.twitter.com/wipWtu5MAu — Lucy Garrett (@_lucygarrett) July 7, 2020

We've known for some time that Little Mix's sixth album was coming in 2020, but lockdown has changed everyone's plans, especially those in the entertainment industry.

In an interview with POPline in Brazil, Jesy, Jade, and Leigh-Anne apparently confirmed their sixth album is in production and is nearly finished.

They added it should drop before summer 2020, so Mixers are hopeful a new record could be on the way any week now!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News