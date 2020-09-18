6 Things Fans Want To See At Little Mix’s 2021 Tour – Including The Search Winner & Iconic Outfits

Little Mix have just announced their ‘Confetti’ tour for 2021 – and fans are declaring what they want to see from the girls.

After Little Mix confirmed their sixth new album, ‘Confetti’, will be released in November, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, announced they’re heading on a UK tour in 2021.

The ‘Confetti’ tour will kick off in April in Dublin, five months after the girls unleash their new music and fans can’t wait to see them back on stage.

When Are Little Mix Confetti Tour Tickets Going On Sale? And How Much Are They?

From their back catalogue of hits and brand new tunes, to their epic outfits and possibly new merch, here’s what fans are hoping to see from Little Mix’s 2021 tour…

All of Little Mix’s new music, obviously

Aside from the fact the foursome are incredible performers, Little Mix have a huge collection of hits under their belt and are preparing to release even more when they drop new album ‘Confetti’ in November.

Naturally, fans can’t wait to hear all the new tunes, especially after they dropped bangers ‘Break Up Song’ and ‘Holiday’ this year.

More of Little Mix's iconic outfits

Little Mix have worn some incredible outfits in the past. Picture: Getty

Little Mix’s sensational outfits make headlines every time they post a photo, but their tour ensembles are known for reaching another level.

In the past we’ve seen the girls in matching glittering gowns, fire-themed leather two pieces, and asymmetric, neon animal print.

We can’t wait to see what they have in store for 2021.

Brand new Little Mix merch

Jade Thirlwall wore her Little Mix merch throughout lockdown. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

With a tour comes new merchandise, and given the theme of their next album ‘Confetti’, we’re expecting lots of glitter and a lot of colour.

Jade wore their ‘Break Up’ song merch throughout lockdown, and fans loved the bright 80s vibe of it all, while the ‘Holiday’ tees gave us the tropical mindset we were all dreaming of.

Songs from LM5

Little Mix are known to be incredible performers. Picture: Getty

After five tours already behind them, Mixers only fall more in love with the girls' older music as well as their newer bops.

We can rely on the girls to perform some of their classics on tour, and one fan is hoping to see ‘Secret Love Song’ and ‘Power’.

They tweeted: “When little mix next tour can someone come with me. cry to secret love song and lose our heads to power. just have the best time ever i miss my girls so much [sic].”

The winner of The Search

Little Mix's winning act from their talent show, The Search, will join them on their next tour, and we can't wait to see who's crowned the next biggest group.

The Search begins on BBC One on 26 September.

A Little Mix tour documentary

I feel like I'm getting 'We're hiding a tour documentary from you' vibes 👀 — jadesy.thirlson (@jadesy_thirlson) September 16, 2020

does this mean lm5 tour documentary?? @LittleMix — 🔻𝔀𝓸𝓶𝓪𝓷🔻• #CONFETTI🎉 (@sleepy_songbird) September 18, 2020

fter teasing their ‘Confetti’ album, some fans were convinced the girls have a tour documentary underway.

“Does this mean LM5 tour documentary?” One fan tweeted.

They were soon inundated with replies asking “why," "what," and how?” but the announcement turned out to be the girls’ confirming their tour.

Nevertheless, we can hold out hope!

