Lily Allen West End Girl tour tickets, presale, venue, dates and more

Lily Allen is taking her album West End Girl on tour. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the details on how to get tickets to Lily Allen's tour - including presale, venue, dates and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lily Allen is taking West End Girl to the West End! (And many other theatres around the UK)

After the outpouring of love for Lily's fourth studio album, West End Girl, she's announced a UK tour where she'll be performing the album in theatres up and down the the country.

The 'Madeline' singer has announced two dates at The London Palladium in 2026 as well as shows in the likes of Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall and Birmingham's Symphony Hall.

Lily's chosen intimate venues to perform her latest record. And while it's going to be a transformative experience to see her sing deeply personal and vulnerable tracks like 'Relapse' and 'Just Enough' in that setting, it's going to be hard to secure yourself a ticket!

So, if you want a chance to see Lily on this tour, here are all the details you need...

Lily Allen celebrating West End Girl album launch. Picture: Getty

How to get tickets to Lily Allen's West End Girl tour:

How to get presale for Lily Allen's tour: Presale is available if you sign up here before midnight on Monday 3rd November.

Presale codes will then be sent out on Tuesday 4th November in time for presale tickets going on sale at 10am local time on Wednesday 5th November.

General ticket sale for Lily Allen's tour: General on sale tickets for Lily Allen's West End Girl tour begins Friday 7th November at 10am local time. Here's the Ticketmaster link.

How to get tickets to Lily Allen's London Palladium shows:

Lily is performing two nights at London Palladium in 2026, on March 20th and 21st. To get tickets, The London Palladium has it's own presale that you can sign up for here.

You could also sign up to her artist presale (explained above), or get tickets when the general on sale begins at 10am Friday 7th November.

How much are Lily Allen's West End Girl ticket prices?

While there are no confirmed ticket prices for The London Palladium shows, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall says they’ll start at around £40 and go up to £85.

And Manchester’s Aviva Studios says tickets will be priced at £45-£75.

Lily Allen in artwork for West End Girl. Picture: Lily Allen

Lily Allen's West End Girl UK tour dates & venues:

2nd March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

3rd March – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

5th March – Birmingham Symphony Hall

7th March – Sheffield City Hall

8th March – Newcastle City Hall

10th March – Manchester Aviva Studios, The Hall

11th March – Manchester Aviva Studios, The Hall

14th March – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

15th March – Cambridge Corn Exchange

17th March – Bristol Beacon

18th March – Cardiff New Theatre

20th March – London Palladium

21st March – London Palladium

