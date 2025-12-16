'Madeline' from Lily Allen's album responds to hate over David Harbour relationship

16 December 2025, 12:51

Natalie Tippett has responded to backlash over her relationship with David Harbour
Natalie Tippett has responded to backlash over her relationship with David Harbour. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Costume designer Natalie Tippett has responded to backlash after the release of Lily Allen's album West End Girl.

In October, Lily Allen returned to music with a bang, as she dropped her album West End Girl which is a sonic documentation of her breakup with her now-ex husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour.

Lily revealed she found that writing the album spilled out of her because she was writing from a place of truth. She told Vogue: "I made this record in December 2024 and it was a way for me to process what was happening in my life."

"It is inspired by what went on in the relationship," she said, but added: "There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that’s not to say that it’s all gospel."

In the album she delves into how she reluctantly entered an open relationship with her husband after he cheated on her. She then references a woman called 'Madeline' who is portrayed to have had relationship with David that went beyond the 'rules' of the open relationship agreed between him and Lily.

Lily Allen married David Harbour in 2020
Lily Allen married David Harbour in 2020. Picture: Getty

Shortly after the album was revealed, costume designer Natalie Tippett was said to have come forward to reveal she was the 'Madeline' referred to in the album. It was reported that she didn't want to talk further on it as she was a single mother with children to protect.

Now, after Lily performed on Saturday Night Live, Natalie took to Instagram stories to defend herself against the hate she's received since the album release.

"I was hoping to not speak on this, but I am tired of this false narrative being pushed and circulated. This was such a marginal part of my life, but it's now turned into a major disruption," she started.

She went on to say that she didn't give an interview but was door stopped and misquoted by someone who told her they were going to run the story that she was 'Madeline'.

Natalie's final Instagram story talking about Lily Allen's 'West End Girl'
Natalie's final Instagram story talking about Lily Allen's 'West End Girl'. Picture: Instagram

Natalie didn't deny her relationship with David but insisted it was not an "affair".

She continued: "I did not have a three year affair with anyone. I'm unsure why this person wants so badly to pit people against me or create this narrative that we both know is false based on the actual messages that I saved between us.

"The same ones that have now been referenced in a song without my consent."

She said she felt "extremely violated", ending by saying: "I'm not sure why any fixation landed on me, I don't weaponise women against women for the behaviour of men, especially not in an open relationship."

Lily, who is currently travelling home from The States, hasn't addressed Natalie's comments and likely won't but we'll update this page as soon as she does.

