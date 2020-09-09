Lily Allen And David Harbour Get Married In Surprise Las Vegas Wedding

9 September 2020, 13:22 | Updated: 9 September 2020, 13:24

David Harbour and Lily Allen are married
David Harbour and Lily Allen are married. Picture: Getty

Lily Allen and David Harbour are apparently married, after a year together.

Pop star Lily Allen and Stranger Things’ Hopper actor David Harbour got married in Las Vegas this week, after it was revealed they obtained a marriage licence days before.

The couple have been together for a year, with David proposing to Lily during lockdown.

Although they remain tight-lipped on their relationship, Lily couldn’t stop showing off her beautiful engagement ring in selfies taken over recent months.

Lily Allen and David Harbour have been together for a year
Lily Allen and David Harbour have been together for a year. Picture: Getty

Lily apparently used her married name from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper in her nuptials to David at the Graceland Wedding Chapel on Monday.

According to TMZ, the couple registered to marry in Vegas days before tying the knot.

The pair were married on 7 September by an Elvis impersonator, in true Las Vegas tradition.

David is super close with Lily's daughters
David is super close with Lily's daughters. Picture: Lily Allen/Instagram

Lily and David are yet to address the claims publicly, but they will no doubt keep the news out of the spotlight for quite some time.

The couple became incredibly close quickly after meeting last year, with David often posting pictures with Lily’s daughters Marnie and Ethel.

