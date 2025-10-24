Why did Lily Allen and David Harbour split? Cheating allegations explained

Who is Lily Allen's most recent husband and why did they split? Here's David Harbour and Lily's relationship explained.

After two decades in the industry, Lily Allen is officially back with her first album in seven years, West End Girl.

It's an open secret that this album is a documentation of the demise of Lily's marriage with Stranger Things star David Harbour. Lily told Vogue: "I made this record in December 2024 and it was a way for me to process what was happening in my life."

"It is inspired by what went on in the relationship," she said, but added: "There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that’s not to say that it’s all gospel."

The 40-year-old star said she felt "confusion, sorrow, grief [and] helplessness" when she made the album (in just 10 days!). So what did happen between Lily and David? Here's what we know.

What happened between Lily Allen and David Harbour?

Lily Allen and David Harbour are seen at a game between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2024. Picture: Getty

Did David Harbour cheat on Lily Allen?

British pop star Lily Allen met her second husband, David Harbour, on celebrity dating app Raya and after going public in 2019, they tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2020.

Things seemed to be going well for the pair, with them even showing off their home, a Brooklyn townhouse, to Architectural Digest in 2022. However, split rumours began to swirl in December 2024, when it was alleged that David had been cheating on Lily.

Lily reportedly discovered David's cheating by redownloading Raya and finding he had an active profile on there. Before Christmas in 2024, a source told the Daily Mail: "Lily only rejoined Raya to try to figure out whether he was seeing someone. Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David.

"She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas."

Lily Allen and David Harbour married in Las Vegas in 2020. Picture: Instagram

David hasn't ever addressed the claims, but, in an interview with GQ earlier this year, he said: "I'm protective of the people and the reality of my life.

"There's no use in that form of engaging [with tabloid news] because it's all based on hysterical hyperbole."

While married to David, he was the stepfather to Lily's daughters Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper. But, speaking to Vogue, Lily was asked if David was going to continue to be in the girls' lives.

"You’ll have to ask him," she answered.

Have Lily Allen and David Harbour divorced?

The pair haven't addressed whether they have legally divorced, but they have certainly separated and ended their marriage.

