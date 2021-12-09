4 Things Fans Want From Lil Nas X’s Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Debut

Fans are so excited to see Lil Nas X grace the JBB stage. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Lil Nas X is performing at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday, December 12 and here's why fans can't wait!

If there is one thing we all know for certain, it’s that Lil Nas X puts on one hell of a performance!

We’re all patiently waiting for the pop sensation to cross the pond and grace the stage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, until that moment let’s delve into Lil Nas’ most iconic moments.

The 'Old Town Road' singer is set to send a crowd of 16,000 reeling as he performs at The O2 on Sunday, December 12th.

Here’s everything fans are hoping to see as the 22-year-old star makes his #CapitalJBB debut…

Fans can't wait for Lil Nas X' JBB performance. Picture: Alamy

First things first… more of Lil Nas X' iconic looks

Lil Nas X and stunning ensembles basically go hand-in-hand...

The ‘That's What I Want’ singer has graced many a red carpet with elaborate looks, and he always takes to the stage dressed to the nines – but what does he have in store for us at the Jingle Bell Ball?

Whatever he dons for the weekend, we know it will be a treat for the eyes!

From the iridescent pink cowboy look he wore to the GRAMMYs to the series of golden numbers he whipped out on the MET Gala red carpet... let's be honest this star has a history rep of pulling off any outfit.

Lil Nas X always delivers on the fashion front. Picture: Alamy

Lil Nas X dropped the hotly-anticipated 'Montero' in 2021. Picture: Lil Nas X/Instagram

Hits from Lil Nas' debut album 'Montero'

Lil Nas X dropped his critically-acclaimed debut album, 'Montero' in September of this year, with a massive buzz surrounding the long-awaited record.

Fans can't wait to hear bops from the self-titled project fill The O2 Arena – the star's discography is riddled with smash-hits so he has plenty to choose from!

He will undoubtedly bring all the good vibes to the #CapitalJBB this weekend.

Lil Nas X always puts on a dance-heavy show. Picture: Getty

Lil Nas X gave an unforgettable dance number at the BET awards. Picture: Getty

A dance break from Lil Nas X and his backup crew

There is no shortage of show-stopping performances from Lil Nas and his backup dancers!

It comes as no surprise that fans are hoping he'll bust out another one of his electric dance numbers with his talented crew at the #CapitalJBB.

From the unforgettable performance from Nas and his dancers at The BET Awards to his VMA debut – they give a high-energy delivery that wows the crowds every single time!

Lil Nas X to bring the festive cheer to the Jingle Bell Ball

What better way is there to see out the end of the year than have Lil Nas X spread some holiday joy at The O2 arena?

Whether he infuses his set with festivities via his incredible wardrobe or busts out a Christmas-esque song like 'Holiday', fans would be thrilled to see the return of Santa Nas X.

How do you think the 22-year-old star will bring the festive fun to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball? Only time will tell!

