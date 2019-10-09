Tom Holland Shaves His Head For New Film Cherry And Fans Are Comparing Him To Eminem

Tom Holland has well and truly shocked fans by shaving off his hair.

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, 23, is the latest celebrity to transform his appearance through a simple hairstyle change, after shaving off his hair for a brand new look.

The star unveiled his bald head while filming a video for a fan, but it’s likely he’s been rocking the shaved hair for a while as back in August he tweeted: “Bye bye hair.”

Tom’s new style has certainly divided fans, as many preferred him with his tousled curly locks.

Tom Holland has shaved his head. Picture: PA

“Tom Holland has officially shaved his hair… we are in a new era,” tweeted one person, as another said: “We are gathered here today in memory of Tom Holland’s Prince Charming hair. Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace.”

“Why did Tom Holland shave his beautiful hair!?” fretted another.

Many were also comparing him to Eminem, saying he looks like the British version of the American rapper – especially as he's wearing a similar outfit to the US music star in the video revealing his new look.

However, some fans loved his new look, with one insisting he “still looks amazing", while another said: “He will always be a cute lil bean with whatever look he gives us!”

While some fans might be missing Tom’s thick tresses, they’ll be pleased to know it’s all simply for a movie role in Cherry, in which he plays an army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who becomes a serial bank robber.

Tom isn’t the first celebrity heartthrob to switch up their image in recent months, as Stranger Things actor Joe Keery chopped off his long wavy locks in September, opting for a bowl cut style instead.

