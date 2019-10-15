Primark Warn Online Shoppers They Don't Have Amazon Partnership After False Reports

Primark have denied they now have online shopping. Picture: Getty

Primark lovers thought they could finally indulge their shopping habits online.

Everyone’s favourite high street store Primark has had to deny their products are now available to shop online after it emerged some of their collections were listed on Amazon.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning they wrote: “We do not have a commercial partnership with Amazon and any Primark products which appear on the site are being re-sold by third parties, at higher prices. We encourage our customers to visit us in our stores to find the best value.”

It comes after numerous reports were published telling customers how to shop Primark’s products online with Amazon.

Primark released a statement to clear up the rumours about online shopping. Picture: Primark/Twitter

Primark are urging customers to only buy their products from their stores. Picture: Getty

After years of having to head in store for your fashion and home essentials, customers were convinced they could finally browse the collections without leaving their sofa.

However, the brand’s products are still only available in their stores.

Shoppers were told all you had to do was head to Amazon and search “Primark” in the search bar, as the results bring up an array of homeware items and fashion offerings from the store.

But these items are marked at a higher price than they would have been in store.

Currently on the site is a selection of the Beauty and the Beast themed products such as the adorable Chip mug, some Harry Potter items, and homeware from Strictly star Saffron Barker’s range.

There are also a lot of Game of Thrones themed products available, including a double duvet cover, a snow globe and a dragon’s egg money box.

The Chip mug sold out rapidly when it first dropped in stores, making it no surprise it’s being re-sold at higher prices on Amazon.

