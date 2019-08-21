Millie Bobby Brown Announces Florence By Mills Skincare Line For Teens

Millie Bobby Brown has announced a beauty line of her own, Florence by Mills.

Millie Bobby Brown has turned her talents to skincare, launching a vegan and cruelty-free range under her own name called Florence by Mills which she says will “represent individuality”.

The Stranger Things Eleven actress announced the news on her Instagram profile, calling the venture “the love of my life”.

She said: “I cant begin to explain the love I have for this and how hard but crazy excited I was to create it. 2 years of creating a beauty and skincare brand jeez...

Stranger Things Season 4: Cast, Release Date, And What We Know So Far

“That's a long time to keep a secret but now I can finally share the news with u all!! Thanks for all the love and support you guys give me every single day, ohhh and also follow ily.”

Millie Bobby Brown is releasing a beauty range. Picture: Getty

The 15 year old was flooded with congratulatory messages on the project, including one comment from makeup guru James Charles who said: “Congratulations babe!”

In the video Millie said: “Every young person deserves to have a good start with their skin… I want you to feel yourself.”

She said the brand is also fun to use and embraces “individuality”.

In the clip, teenage girls try on an array of lip gloss, blushers, nail polish and face masks.

The name of the brand is inspired by Millie’s great-grandmother Florence and comes in lilac packaging, which is the actress’ favourite colour.

Millie Bobby Brown's skincare range also includes some makeup products. Picture: Florence by Mills/Instagram

The range will be officially released on 26 August and includes a Clean Magic Face Wash, Glow Yeah Lip Oil, Zero Chill Mist Spray, Get That Grime Face Scrub, and Look Alive Eye Balm.

It will also have makeup items such as brow gel and mascara.

Millie has gained plenty of experience about what’s good for young people’s skin after having her makeup done on numerous TV sets over the years.

She said in a statement: “‘I’ve sat in hundreds of make-up chairs and learned a few things along the way. I wanted something that was easy to use and made with changing skin in mind.”

It’s not the first time Millie has tried a project outside of acting, releasing her own line of Converse trainers earlier this summer.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Millie Bobby Brown News