McDonald's Launch Spicy McNuggets In The UK

8 August 2019, 16:19

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are now a thing!
McDonald’s Spicy McNuggets have finally gone on sale in the UK.

Fans of McDonald’s, rejoice! Because the fast-food brand has added a spicy addition to its menu.

Spicy McNuggets are now available to order in the UK and are served with a spicy tomato dip.

However, not everybody is impressed with them. Although some people have rated them '10/10' others have complained they're 'not spicy enough'.

Here’s what the internet has to say about them:

The Spicy McNuggets are different in colour from original McNuggets and appear more orange than golden.

They are available to buy in a six, nine or a 20-pack and cost £3.19, £3.49 and £4.99.

