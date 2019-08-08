McDonald's Launch Spicy McNuggets In The UK

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are now a thing! Picture: McDonalds

McDonald’s Spicy McNuggets have finally gone on sale in the UK.

Fans of McDonald’s, rejoice! Because the fast-food brand has added a spicy addition to its menu.

Spicy McNuggets are now available to order in the UK and are served with a spicy tomato dip.

However, not everybody is impressed with them. Although some people have rated them '10/10' others have complained they're 'not spicy enough'.

Here’s what the internet has to say about them:

Can confirm the new spicy McNuggets with spicy dip are 10/10 — Pickle (@gpickle_23) August 7, 2019

Spicy mcnuggets are just normal chicken mcnuggets



Till a dipped them into the spicy tomato sauce and near blew ma heid aff 🔥 — Craigy Boy (@CraigGPBFB) August 8, 2019

Biggest disappointment of 2019 so far has to be those ‘spicy’ chicken McNuggets — Jemimah Shaw (@JemimahShaw2) August 7, 2019

The spicy chicken McNuggets are delicious — Muhsin (@__Muhsinali__) August 7, 2019

The Spicy McNuggets are different in colour from original McNuggets and appear more orange than golden.

They are available to buy in a six, nine or a 20-pack and cost £3.19, £3.49 and £4.99.