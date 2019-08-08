Lauren Goodger Plastic Surgery: What Work Has The Celebs Go Dating Star Had?

Lauren Goodger in 2010 and in November 2018. Picture: Getty

Celebs Go Dating star Lauren Goodger has altered her appearance over the years.

Lauren Goodger has been open about the plastic surgery she’s had done, and is no stranger to a pouting selfie to show off her chiselled looks.

The Only Way Is Essex veteran revealed in the past about her experience with jaw filler, but what else has she had done?

Here’s everything we know about the Celebs go Dating star’s appearance…

Lauren Goodger has been open about having lip filler. Picture: Lauren Goodger/Instagram

Filler

32-year-old Lauren was put off of having fillers after feeling the injections made her “look like the mask”.

Earlier this year she explained in new! Magazine: “I need them bad. I don't have it like everyone else does. I have it done once or twice a year.

"I had the filler in my jaw. At first I thought: 'Wow!' But when I got papped - I'm not joking - I looked like The Mask.

"Five days later I got it dissolved. I'd never get filler in my face again."

In 2016 she admitted to MailOnline she’d been having lip fillers for five years and was taking a break to “embrace her natural lips” but months later she was seen with a fuller pout once again.

Lauren Goodger had a Brazilian bum lift. Picture: Lauren Goodger/Instagram

Boob job

After a £6,000 procedure, Lauren’s chest was boosted from 34D to a 34E in 2014, saying in new!: "I've always had big boobs and where I've done extreme yo-yo dieting, exercise and then not doing anything at all, I felt like my chest had lost a bit of volume on the top.”

She also insisted they’re similar to her “old boobs”, just with “more volume”.

Bum lift

In 2016 ahead of her TOWIE comeback Lauren revealed she’d had a Brazilian bum lift, spending a whopping £10k on the procedure.

The surgery involves removing fat from other parts of the body and injecting it into the bottom to create a more curvaceous derriere – something Kim Kardashian made famous.

Liposuction

Last year the reality TV star said she’d had liposuction to smooth out her “lumps and bumps”.

She revealed in an Instagram post: "Keeping the swelling down and shape sculpted on my body my stomach is rock hard and toned thanks to @elitecosmeticsurgery who helped me remove any lumps and bumps!"

Nose job

Lauren said she had a nose job in 2011 after her nephew dropped a metal fire engine toy on her face, leaving her with a bump in her nose.

However, she told new! The procedure left her with breathing difficulties, causing her to snore.

