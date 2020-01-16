Jeffree Star Discontinues Two Of His Eyeshadow Palettes To ‘Make Room For More In 2020’

Jeffree Star has discontinued two of his eyeshadow palettes. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Jeffree Star has upset some of his loyal followers by discontinuing two of his very popular eyeshadow palettes.

It’s been a turbulent few weeks for Jeffree Star, especially as he just announced his split from boyfriend of five years, Nate Schwandt.

And the latest update in a string of drama is that he’s discontinuing two of his much-loved eyeshadow palettes from Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Jeffree Star's Relationship With Ex Boyfriend Nathan Schwandt Got To An 'Unhealthy Place'

The palettes facing the axe are Thirsty and Alien, which the social media influencer is discontinuing in order to make room for more beauty products.

Jeffree Star confirmed the rumours with a tweet. Picture: Jeffree Star/Twitter

Announcing the news in a tweet, he said: “Good morning everyone… Yes the rumours are true #JeffreeStarCosmetics is discontinuing the Thirsty & Alien eyeshadow palettes! Time to make room for all the new s*** dropping in 2020!”

The palettes – both of which dropped in 2018 – are also proving a struggle for loyal fans to get their hands on, with many taking to the likes of eBay to track the products down.

The decision comes after Jeffree cancelled his European masterclass tour with Mmmmitchel earlier this month due to “personal reasons” – which later was revealed to be because of his split from Nate.

Nevertheless, fans are upset by the fact they’ll no longer be able to get their hands on the eyeshadow palettes.

The Alien Palette was in the top 5 for best JSC eyeshadow palettes. It was the only thing I was looking forward to as I was going to order it for my birthday whenever it got restocked. 2020 sucks already and everything is dead. pic.twitter.com/qiI9KPW8vW — zulma🇲🇽 (@missvintagela) January 14, 2020

Nooooo don’t discontinue anything! Future collectors will still want those amazing palettes 🥺🥺🥺 — Charlemua (@charlemua) January 14, 2020

Those palettes will always be iconic jeffree but I’m so excited to see what even more iconic makeup you create this year ❤️ — ♡ (@SadGirlenergy) January 14, 2020

One fan summarised her feelings: “The Alien Palette was in the top 5 for best JSC eyeshadow palettes. It was the only thing I was looking forward to as I was going to order it for my birthday whenever it got restocked. 2020 sucks already and everything is dead.”

However, many focused on looking forward to what the entrepreneur is planning for 2020.

> Download Our App For All The Latest YouTuber News