Liam Payne’s ‘Naughty List’ Features TikTok Star Dixie D’Amelio In Surprise Duet

29 October 2020, 15:02 | Updated: 29 October 2020, 15:36

Liam Payne roped in one of the biggest TikTok stars, Dixie D’Amelio, for his new Christmas song, ‘Naughty List’.

Liam Payne is weeks ahead of the curve by releasing ‘Naughty List’ on Friday, but while we were getting over the shock that Christmas is fast approaching it low-key emerged Dixie D’Amelio features on the One Direction star’s new song.

So far Liam has been cheekily plugging the single as a solo track, but Dixie’s already dropped a pretty big clue her vocals are on it too.

In a TikTok shared with her 42 million followers, Dixie mimed alongside Liam’s announcement video and wrote “#duet with Liam Payne,” with a load of “sh” emoji faces.

There's space for Dixie's name on the single artwork
There's space for Dixie's name on the single artwork. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

That’s basically enough confirmation, right?

And when you search for the tune on Apple Music both Liam and Dixie come up as the named artists.

The cover art single only has Liam’s name on it at the moment, but there is a big ‘ol space for another name opposite his.

Dixie D'Amelio's name appears in the search results for Liam Payne's new song
Dixie D'Amelio's name appears in the search results for Liam Payne's new song. Picture: N/A

A girl’s voice can be clearly heard on the song and Dixie has been carving out her singing career for months since becoming TikTok famous alongside sister Charli.

The duet would be a massive move for Dixie after she released her debut single ‘Be Happy’ earlier this year.

