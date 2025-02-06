Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy opens up about his death in first ever interview

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy opens up in first ever interview. Picture: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images, via Instagram

By Capital FM

"Obviously if I knew, if I could see into the future, I would never have left Argentina."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne's girlfriend, has opened up about their relationship and the reason why she left Argentina in her first interview since Liam's tragic death.

Former One Direction star Liam sadly died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October 2024. The couple had been visiting the country together, and Kate left two days before Liam passed away.

Explaining why she decided to do an interview, Kate wrote on her Instagram Story: "After receiving thousands of messages from Liam's fans seeking clarity during this devastating time, I wanted to share an insight into the relationship with the love of my life."

"This is my first ever interview while I navigate the pain of losing him, so please bear with me as I share my experience, which I hope will be received with compassion and understanding."

Liam and Kate had been a couple since 2022. Picture: Getty

In a new interview, Kate said: "Love is so optimistic, and you just hope that everything will work out at the end. Obviously if I knew, if I could see into the future, I would never have left Argentina."

Kate continued: "Originally, we thought we were only going to be in Argentina for about a week, give or take, a little less, a little more."

"After two weeks, I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility, we had our dog. Obviously, I never would’ve thought this event would’ve occurred. I never would’ve thought this would’ve happened, that it would turn out the way it did," she shared, explaining why she flew home.

She went on to add: "We were in such a great place, just full of love; he was so happy and positive. And I just can't even believe the way things truly ended."

Kate Cassidy explains why she gave an interview about Liam Payne. Picture: via Instagram

"It still doesn’t feel fully real for me that he’s not here," Kate added. "I’m trying to be the best I can be, but I feel like my life has changed so much. I think about Liam every second of every day."

Liam and Kate went public with their relationship in 2022 and were together when he sadly died. In a statement, Kate said: "I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real."

"I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private. Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely."

She continued: "I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam."

Read more about Liam Payne here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.