On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
8 June 2021, 13:18
Liam Payne is getting fans involved to choose the new name for his fandom.
Liam Payne has millions of fans so it only makes sense to give them a fitting name, right?
Well, that’s exactly what the ‘Familiar’ hitmaker is doing, and the names are super creative.
Liam Payne Splits From Girlfriend Maya Henry After Getting Engaged Last Year
It all started when Liam was replying to fans on Discord - an instant messaging app, and floated the idea of a new fandom name.
Since then, the options have been pouring in with a heap of iconic names to choose from.
Here’s a list of some of the most popular suggestions for Liam’s new fandom name:
Originally, Liam’s fans were referring to themselves as Liam fans/Liam stans or even sometimes Paynos.
Obviously, fans of the One Direction boys are still calling themselves Directioners to show their support for all five of the stars.
Either way, we’re hoping to find out soon what Liam decides to settle on - although it goes without saying that he has one of the most loyal fanbases around, who support him and his music first and foremost!
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital