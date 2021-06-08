Liam Payne Is Letting Fans Choose His Fandom Name & The Options Are Iconic

Liam Payne is opting for a brand new fandom name. Picture: PA/Discord

By Capital FM

Liam Payne is getting fans involved to choose the new name for his fandom.

Liam Payne has millions of fans so it only makes sense to give them a fitting name, right?

Well, that’s exactly what the ‘Familiar’ hitmaker is doing, and the names are super creative.

It all started when Liam was replying to fans on Discord - an instant messaging app, and floated the idea of a new fandom name.

Since then, the options have been pouring in with a heap of iconic names to choose from.

Liam Payne is deciding on a new fandom name. Picture: Liam Payne/Discord

Here’s a list of some of the most popular suggestions for Liam’s new fandom name:

Paynetone

Paynedora

Payndora’s Box

Liamies

Payners

Payne Spoons

Paynekillers

Paynos

Leeroys

Payne Squad

LP Army

Paynosaurs

Liamers

Liam Stans

Warriors

Spooners

Liam Payne is letting fans pick his new fandom name. Picture: PA

Liam Payne has been updating fans on the new fandom name. Picture: Liam Payne/Discord

Originally, Liam’s fans were referring to themselves as Liam fans/Liam stans or even sometimes Paynos.

Obviously, fans of the One Direction boys are still calling themselves Directioners to show their support for all five of the stars.

Either way, we’re hoping to find out soon what Liam decides to settle on - although it goes without saying that he has one of the most loyal fanbases around, who support him and his music first and foremost!

