Liam Payne's family respond to BRITs tribute in moving statement
4 March 2025, 11:34
After The BRIT Awards honoured Liam Payne his family released a statement.
Listen to this article
During The BRIT Awards on Saturday (March 1st), host Jack Whitehall paused to remember the late Liam Payne.
Leading the tribute he said: "Now, time to take a moment to remember a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room and to millions of you around the world.
"Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away.
"He achieved so much in the short time he was on this earth and not only is he an extremely gifted musician but an incredibly kind soul, who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with."
Before a memorial video played he continued: "We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the BRITs so tonight, we celebrate his legacy and look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne."
Following the BRITs, Liam's family released a statement criticising media coverage of the investigation into Liam's death.
However, they gave a nod of appreciation to the way the BRITs honoured Liam, saying they "joined in" with that "celebration of his life".
Remembering Liam Payne | BRITs 2025
Their full statement reads:
