Liam Payne's family respond to BRITs tribute in moving statement

Liam Payne's family respond to BRITs tribute in moving statement. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

After The BRIT Awards honoured Liam Payne his family released a statement.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

During The BRIT Awards on Saturday (March 1st), host Jack Whitehall paused to remember the late Liam Payne.

Leading the tribute he said: "Now, time to take a moment to remember a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room and to millions of you around the world.

"Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away.

"He achieved so much in the short time he was on this earth and not only is he an extremely gifted musician but an incredibly kind soul, who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with."

Read more: Sabrina Carpenter speaks out after risqué BRITs performance sparks complaints

The BRITs 2025 paid tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Before a memorial video played he continued: "We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the BRITs so tonight, we celebrate his legacy and look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne."

Following the BRITs, Liam's family released a statement criticising media coverage of the investigation into Liam's death.

However, they gave a nod of appreciation to the way the BRITs honoured Liam, saying they "joined in" with that "celebration of his life".

Remembering Liam Payne | BRITs 2025

Their full statement reads:

Liam's death was an unspeakable tragedy. This is a time of tremendous grief and pain for those who knew and loved him. Liam ought to have had a long life ahead of him. Instead, Bear has lost his father, Geoff and Karen have lost their son, Ruth and Nicola have lost their brother and all of Liam's friends and fans have lost someone they held very dear. We understand that the investigation into Liam's death was absolutely necessary, and the family recognises the work done by the Argentinian authorities. However, the family accepts the Court of Appeal's decision to drop all charges. The constant media attention and speculation which has accompanied the process has exacted indescribable, lasting damage on the family, particularly on Liam's son who is trying to process emotions which no seven-year-old should have to experience. The family has always wished for privacy to grieve and asks that they be given the space and time to do so. This weekend, at the Brit Awards, Liam was remembered for his phenomenal contribution to British music and for his wider, positive impact on millions of adoring fans the world over. We joined in that celebration of his life and will forever remember the joy that his music brought to the world. Liam, you are so loved and missed. - Liam Payne's family

Liam Payne at the 2019 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

Read more Liam Payne news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.