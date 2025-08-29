Liam Payne's sister Nicola wishes him a 'happy heavenly birthday' in moving post

29 August 2025, 16:26

Liam Payne's sister Nicola shares moving birthday post in honour of her late brother
Liam Payne's sister Nicola shares moving birthday post in honour of her late brother. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Liam's sister Nicola Payne revealed his birthday last year was the last time she saw her brother before his tragic death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Singer-songwriter Liam Payne tragically passed away in October 2024 during a trip away. Nearly a year on, fans around the world have been sending him birthday wishes, as today (August 29th) would have been his 32nd birthday.

Now, in a moving post, Liam's older sister Nicola Payne has wished the star a happy heavenly birthday. In her heartfelt message she also reflected on how he spent his last birthday.

She wrote: "A year ago today, we were so full of hope and excitement for what the year ahead would bring. That night, celebrating your birthday with bowling and McDonald's, we celebrated you, your show, your dreams, and spoke of all the plans you had for the future."

Liam Payne passed away in October 2024
Liam Payne passed away in October 2024. Picture: Getty

Her message continued: "We ended the evening with a hug, telling you how proud we were and how much we loved you. If I had known that would be the last time I'd see you, I would have said so much more. I wish I could step into a time machine and relive that night, hug you tighter, capture your smile and voice, ask more questions, and write it all down so I'd never forget.

"I hope you're happy, at peace, and know just how deeply you are loved. I miss you every single day, and I don't think there will ever be a day that I don't."

Nicola concluded by saying: "So today, on your birthday, I want to wish you the happiest heavenly birthday. Wherever you are, I hope you're celebrating and hopefully you've scored a few strikes too. Love you always."

She also shared pictures of Liam, including selfies they'd taken together and a still from him in Netflix's Building The Band, the last show he filmed before he passed.

This isn't the first time Nicola has spoken out about her little brother as she also shared a post when the devastating news broke and again on the nine month anniversary of his death when Building The Band aired.

She wrote: "9 months ago today, our lives changed forever. I still find it incredibly hard to process what happened. I’m not sure I ever fully will, or even want to.

"Liam, you are the most incredible person. For those of us lucky enough to know and love you, our lives were truly blessed. Today, the world gets to see just a glimpse of your passion and talent and wow, you are amazing in this show."

