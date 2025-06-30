Lewis Capaldi announces UK & Ireland tour

30 June 2025, 13:04

Lewis Capaldi is going on tour
Lewis Capaldi is going on tour. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Lewis Capaldi has said it’s ‘about time to go to work’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lewis Capaldi has announced he’s going on tour of the UK & Ireland, after releasing his comeback single ‘Survive’ which went straight to Number 1 in the EE Official Big Top 40 on Sunday.

After dropping his first single in three years, Lewis is getting straight back on the road, surprising Glastonbury with a “secret” set earlier in June.

Announcing his UK & Ireland tour, which kicks off in September, Lewis said: “about time I got back to work… hope to see you out there. Pre-sale opens // 9am // tues 8th july.”

He added: "Will be my only shows in the uk, ireland or europe this year! would love to see ya there."

The tour kicks off on 7th September in Sheffield and then he’ll hit up Aberdeen, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Cardiff and Ireland.

Lewis Capaldi made a surprise set at Glastonbury
Lewis Capaldi made a surprise set at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

Lewis has been on hiatus since 2023 after announcing he’d be taking a well-deserved break, after performing at Glastonbury and struggling to get through his set due to his Tourette’s Syndrome. His fans finished his set for him, singing along as he emotionally watched on.

He cancelled his tour days later, and said at the time: “I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.”

“I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Fans are so excited to see Lewis back on stage and returning with new music.

