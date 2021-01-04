Lewis Capaldi Confirms Second Album Is On The Way

Lewis Capaldi is working on his second album. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi announced his second album in a statement explaining he’s taking some time off of social media to finish it.

The king of pop songs to make you weep, Lewis Capaldi, will continue to tug on those heartstrings in 2021, with a new album on the way no doubt full of emotion – if it’s anything like his debut chart topper ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.’

In a statement to his 1.3 million Twitter followers, Lewis said he’s almost wrapped on his second album and will be taking some time away to get it done.

He wrote: “Honestly been the most incredible few years and it means the world to have the support of all of you.

“Going to f**k off for a wee bit now to crack on and finish the second album. Won’t be using any social media so you’ll have to make do without me talking s***e and constantly trying to take your money by flogging you something.”

It wouldn’t be a Lewis Capaldi statement without him poking fun at the astounding success his first album had, joking his next creation will be “panned by critics.”

He continued: “Hope you all have a lovely Christmas and New Year and I’ll see you big lovely b******s later in the year with some new music that I imagine will be universally panned by critics and will fail to be as commercially successful as my last outing.

Lewis Capaldi is taking time off of social media to complete his second album. Picture: Lewis Capaldi/Twitter

"Thus spelling the beginning of the end of the 15 minutes of fame that quite frankly, I never deserved in the first place.

“It’s all very exciting. Love you, stay safe and bye for now.”

Lewis has worldwide success with his 2019 debut album, with songs such as ‘Someone You Loved’, ‘Hold Me While You Wait’, and ‘Before You Go’ becoming the heartbreak soundtrack to 2020.

