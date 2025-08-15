Exclusive

Lewis Capaldi on being ‘aired’ by Justin Bieber and working with Calvin Harris

15 August 2025, 08:00 | Updated: 15 August 2025, 08:11

Lewis Capaldi reveals how he was GHOSTED by Justin Bieber

By Kathryn Knight

Lewis Capaldi opened up to Capital Breakfast’s Chris Stark in his first British radio interview in two years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lewis Capaldi sat down for a proper catch up, after taking almost two years away from the spotlight, to talk about his upcoming tour, his return to music and some unforgettable celeb hangouts.

“I’ve done a lot of growing up in the last year an a bit,” he told Chris as they caught up over a pint at London’s The Devonshire.

“Weirdly, I felt like the last two years I’ve had off, I was getting better but I was also kind of having my uni experience. Because I went and toured while everyone was at uni. There’s times where I kicked the a*** out of it. Like going out and having nights in here and nights out in London, because I moved to London as well and I was getting to grips with that and stuff.”

Lewis also opened up on a star-studded party he attended where he made pals with Justin Bieber(!), who Lewis hilariously claims has aired his text messages.

Lewis Capaldi had his first interview on British radio in two years
Lewis Capaldi had his first interview on British radio in two years. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

“It was amazing, there was famous people, Charli xcx was there, Justin Bieber was there. Justin Bieber comes over and said ‘hey man, what’s going on?’ And I said, ‘you don’t remember my name.’ And he said, ‘of course I do, you’re Lewis Capaldi.’”

The ’Survive’ singer went on: “Me and Bieber had this super night together, like really lovely evening together. We didn’t spend the night together…. but we hung out and I’m like ‘me and the Biebs are gonna be best pals, this is huge.’ And he’s like ‘man make sure I get your number tomorrow.’ And I was like ‘me and the Biebs, this is huge.’

“I text him maybe the most sucking up… I said, ‘Just wanted to jump on bro, last night was so special, great guy, so nice to hang out with you, such a dude.’ Blah blah all this stuff. He likes it and doesn’t reply! So if you’re out there Bieber, wherever you are, text me back please. Bieber aired me.”

Lewis Capaldi is officially back and is heading on tour soon
Lewis Capaldi is officially back and is heading on tour soon. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

Lewis also opened up on a collaboration he’s made with DJ Calvin Harris, but they haven’t released it because Lewis is a self-proclaimed ‘people pleaser’ and didn’t have the heart to tell him he didn’t like his version of the song.

He said: “Me and Calvin Harris… I’d love to do a song with Calvin Harris. There’s one that exists but it’s not for public consumption at present. He was in Ibiza at the same time as me and I went and recorded a version of it. He sent me it afterwards but I avoid conflict, I avoid any sort of letting people… I’m a people pleaser!”

“I didn’t like my version of the song, but the song was good,” he added before confessing he still hasn’t replied to the international DJ.

Lewis Capaldi caught up with Chris Stark over a Guinness
Lewis Capaldi caught up with Chris Stark over a Guinness. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

“But the problem is I never replied to Calvin telling him I didn’t like it. He then messaged me, ‘hate it?’ And I grew up idolising Calvin Harris and now I have to tell him I don’t like the song that we’ve done, so I just ignored that as well. And to this today I haven’t replied to him.”

Lewis then said he’d get back on board with the collab, if Calvin sang too.

“So I would love to do a Calvin Harris song but I would love him to sing on it.”

The guys also spoke about the DMs he receives from Alex Warren that he’s also yet to reply to... as well as the plans he has for the next year of his career.

