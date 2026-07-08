Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces second pregnancy with husband Andre Gray in sweet video

8 July 2026, 17:31 | Updated: 8 July 2026, 20:44

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced her second pregnancy with husband Andre Gray
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced her second pregnancy with husband Andre Gray. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed she's pregnant again with husband Andre Gray.

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Mixers, a new member is set to join the Legion, as Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced she's expecting again!

The mum-of-two announced her second pregnancy in a sweet Instagram video of her in the studio, showing her baby bump. Seemingly announcing the baby and teasing new music at the same time, she captioned the post: "As one chapter ends, another begins 🥹💚🤰🏽"

This is Leigh-Anne's second pregnancy but is her third child as back in 2021 she welcomed her twin daughters with husband Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne and Andre have announced they're expanding their family
Leigh-Anne and Andre have announced they're expanding their family. Picture: Instagram

Leigh-Anne used the last song of her debut solo album My Ego Told Me To, 'Heaven' on the video.

The post was instantly flood with support, most notably by her Little Mix sisters, Jade Thirlwall wrote: "🥹 love you and your beautiful family ♥️🥰🫶🏽"

And Perrie Edwards commented: "😍😍😍😍"

As soon as speculation began about Leigh-Anne's pregnancy, fans resurfaced a clip of her revealing that another baby was on her mood board for 2026.

In a clip taken from The Eras Podcast, Leigh-Anne shared her Pinterest mood board for 2026. Scrolling through the images she's curated, she said: "Family, baby, potentially. Who knows? We'll see."

Back in May 2021, Leigh-Anne and Andre announced that they were expecting, six days before her bandmate Perrie also revealed she was also expecting.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix pose with their British Group award in the media room during The BRIT Awards 2021
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix pose with their British Group award in the media room during The BRIT Awards 2021. Picture: Getty

The girls went on to debut their baby bumps at the BRIT Awards, where they matched with Jade in white gowns, taking home the trophy for British Group and making history as the first girl band to do so.

Congratulation Leigh-Anne and Andre!

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