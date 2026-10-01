Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock hints baby due date is soon

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her third baby who is due late 2026. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is preparing to give birth to her third child with husband Andre Gray as she gets ready to up the "chaos".

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Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has had a busy 2026 what with new music, starring on popular TV shows and of course, walking in her first fashion show.

And now, as we reach the later part of the year, the singer is preparing for her biggest job yet - welcoming her third child with husband Andre Gray.

Happily sharing her pregnancy journey on social media with fans, along with her gorgeous baby bump, Leigh-Anne has confessed her due date is much sooner than we first thought.

Talking about her upcoming challenge as a new mum again, she wrote: "Third trimester alreadyyyy. This pregnancy is going super quick it's scary.

"Emotions and hormones are all over the place and on top of that the grind doesn't stop but we're just so excited to meet this lil bubba and go into our baby bubble! Life is about to get even more chaotic and I can't wait."

The Little Mix star walked her first catwalk when she was pregnant with for the second time. Picture: Getty

When is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's due date?

The 'Don't Say Love' hitmaker hasn't revealed an exact due date but we know baby number three will be here around November/December time.

Confirming at the beginning of September she was in her third trimester, this is typically anytime from 28 weeks meaning Leigh-Anne is at least 31 weeks pregnant. Baby Pinnock will be here ready to enjoy her first Christmas with the family.

Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock expecting a boy or girl?

The pop star is typically very private about any details surrounding her children so has not confirmed the gender of her unborn baby.

We also don't expect her to reveal if she's had a girl or a boy when they arrive as she didn't with her twins.

Who is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's husband and children?

Leigh-Anne is married to footballer Andre Gray who she first met in 2016. The couple married in 2023.

He most famously played for Premiere League teams Burnley and Watford. He's also played for Luton Town, a team in Turkey and Plymouth Argyle.

Together, he and Leigh-Anne already have twin daughters who they welcomed in August 2021. They have kept their names out of the public eye.

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