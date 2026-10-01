Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock hints baby due date is soon

1 October 2026, 19:45

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her third baby who is due late 2026
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her third baby who is due late 2026. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is preparing to give birth to her third child with husband Andre Gray as she gets ready to up the "chaos".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has had a busy 2026 what with new music, starring on popular TV shows and of course, walking in her first fashion show.

And now, as we reach the later part of the year, the singer is preparing for her biggest job yet - welcoming her third child with husband Andre Gray.

Happily sharing her pregnancy journey on social media with fans, along with her gorgeous baby bump, Leigh-Anne has confessed her due date is much sooner than we first thought.

Talking about her upcoming challenge as a new mum again, she wrote: "Third trimester alreadyyyy. This pregnancy is going super quick it's scary.

"Emotions and hormones are all over the place and on top of that the grind doesn't stop but we're just so excited to meet this lil bubba and go into our baby bubble! Life is about to get even more chaotic and I can't wait."

The Little Mix star walked her first catwalk when she was pregnant with for the second time
The Little Mix star walked her first catwalk when she was pregnant with for the second time. Picture: Getty

When is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's due date?

The 'Don't Say Love' hitmaker hasn't revealed an exact due date but we know baby number three will be here around November/December time.

Confirming at the beginning of September she was in her third trimester, this is typically anytime from 28 weeks meaning Leigh-Anne is at least 31 weeks pregnant. Baby Pinnock will be here ready to enjoy her first Christmas with the family.

Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock expecting a boy or girl?

The pop star is typically very private about any details surrounding her children so has not confirmed the gender of her unborn baby.

We also don't expect her to reveal if she's had a girl or a boy when they arrive as she didn't with her twins.

Who is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's husband and children?

Leigh-Anne is married to footballer Andre Gray who she first met in 2016. The couple married in 2023.

He most famously played for Premiere League teams Burnley and Watford. He's also played for Luton Town, a team in Turkey and Plymouth Argyle.

Together, he and Leigh-Anne already have twin daughters who they welcomed in August 2021. They have kept their names out of the public eye.

Read more news here:

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more.

Start your free trial on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Myha'la Herrold Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured on a red carpet.

Who is Myha'la? Age, acting roles and more about the Industry actor

TV & Film

Sebastian Croft Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured posing.

Who is Sebastian Croft? Age, acting roles and more about the Heartstopper actor

TV & Film

King Kenny Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured smiling.

Who is King Kenny? Age, real name, Beta Squad and boxing career

Celebrity Traitors Host Claudia Winkleman promo image and logo.

Celebrity Traitors start time, what days it's on and when it finishes revealed

TV & Film

Are Karol G's Bby Wow lyrics about Feid? English translation and meaning explained

Are Karol G's Bby Wow lyrics about Feid? English translation and meaning explained

Why is Taissa Farmiga not in American Horror Story season 13?

Ryan Murphy explains why Taissa Farmiga will not be in American Horror Story 13

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Jasmine came into Capital HQ with Kavan

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Jasmine addresses 'not hugging' Julia at the final

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow pictured in Capital HQ and in the villa.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Yasmin breaks silence on rumours she had a boyfriend before the show

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Simba Kudyiwa pictured in the villa and pictured at Capital HQ smiling.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Simba reveals deeper meaning behind his mum 'smiled bares' quote

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Aidan Murphy pictured in Capital office and hugging brother Kavan Murphy.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Aidan reveals whether he knew his brother Kavan was going into the villa

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Priya Jaswal in Capital office and Gabriel Garland promo image.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Priya breaks silence on what happened with Casa Amor bombshell Gabriel

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Zara Larsson

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Off Campus

Bridgerton

Wednesday

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits