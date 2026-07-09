Leigh-Anne Pinnock 'manifested' her second pregnancy with husband Andre Gray

9 July 2026, 14:20

Leigh-Anne fans resurface clip of her 'manifesting' her second pregnancy after she shared the news
Leigh-Anne fans resurface clip of her 'manifesting' her second pregnancy after she shared the news. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Leigh-Anne's fans have resurfaced a video of her which shows she 'manifested' a pregnancy in 2026.

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On Wednesday (July 8th), Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her second pregnancy with husband and footballer Andre gray.

The pop star shared the news in a sweet Instagram video of her and her baby bump in the studio. Seemingly announcing the baby and teasing new music at the same time, she captioned the post: "As one chapter ends, another begins 🥹💚🤰🏽"

As fans and loved ones congratulate Leigh-Anne starting a new chapter, a video from the start of the year has been resurfaced with shows how she actually manifested her growing family.

Leigh-Anne announced her pregnancy in a sweet video
Leigh-Anne announced her pregnancy in a sweet video. Picture: Instagram

In a clip taken from The Eras Podcast, Leigh-Anne shared her Pinterest mood board for 2026. Scrolling through the images she'd curated, she said: "Family, baby, potentially. Who knows? We'll see."

On the 2026 mood board, she also had getting a billion streams, getting a number 1, and going on holidays. Following the pregnancy announcement, one fan wrote: "leigh-anne has announced a pregnancy meaning she’s now completed her 2026 vision board."

Fans have also realised that Leigh-Anne, who was announced as part of the cast of Celebrity Traitors series two, filmed the competition show while pregnant as filming took place in May and June.

One fan wrote on X: "LEIGH-ANNE PLAYED CELEBRITY TRAITORS CARRYING A CHILD (possibly two) ??? that’s mother."

Another said: "leigh-anne being the first pregnant contestant in the traitors franchise oh that’s mother"

Leigh-Anne's first pregnancy was with her twin daughters so fans are curious about whether she's having a second multiple pregnancy, but so far she hasn't shared any further details on that.

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