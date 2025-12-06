Leigh-Anne slays her record-breaking #CapitalJBB performance with flawless Little Mix medley

"I miss my girls"

Leigh-Anne performed her second solo Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Leigh-Anne performed a flawless Little Mix medley at her second solo Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne is truly bodying her solo era, and where better to show off her epic new era of music than on stage at The O2 for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard in front of 16,000 fans?

Since going solo, Leigh-Anne has graced the Jingle Bell Ball once before today (6th December) and overall holds the record for the artist who has performed the most Capital Balls EVER in the entire history for Summertime and Jingle Bell Balls.

"I am honoured, this is such an accomplishment guys," Leigh-Anne said to Capital's Jimmy Hill the week of #CapitalJBB.

Leigh-Anne has done eight Capital Balls. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Of course, having only performed at the Jingle Bell Ball twice as a solo artist, Leigh-Anne has reached this title due to her many appearances with her Little Mix girls throughout the years.

In honour of her Little Mix bandmates, Leigh-Anne performed a medley of their biggest tracks. She chose fan-favourite hits 'Sweet Melody', 'Touch' and 'Power'.

And fans in the audience who have sharp ears might have noticed Leigh-Anne sang with the original vocals of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall behind her. It's giving secret reunion!

After the medley, she pulled on the heartstrings of ever Mixers heart, as she said: "I miss my girls."

Leigh-Anne stunned on the Capital's JBB red carpet too. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Leigh-Anne's flawless performance, which also included 'My Love', 'Dead and Gone' and 'Don't Say love', came ahead of the release of her debut solo album. ‘MY EGO TOLD ME TO', Leigh-Anne's first solo album, is coming out 20th February 2026.

When she announced the album, she wrote: "The journey to this moment hasn’t been smooth. I’ve navigated going solo after over 10 years in a group, left a label and gone independent. It feels like I’ve started from the beginning TWICE 🙈 but I truly believe everything has happened exactly how it was supposed to.💫

"I’m saying no to expectations, no to categories and no to boxes, this is me reclaiming my power 💫 It’s raw, unfiltered and everything I imagined my debut album would be! GASSSSED for you all to hear 😭😍"

Leigh-Anne performing 'Dead and Gone'. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

'Dead and Gone' is the second single of her upcoming album and her first performance of the track was tonight. To give the debut performance the attention it deserves, Leigh-Anne chose to perform the track while on her knees.

