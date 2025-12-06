Leigh-Anne slays her record-breaking #CapitalJBB performance with flawless Little Mix medley

"I miss my girls"

6 December 2025, 20:37 | Updated: 6 December 2025, 22:37

Leigh-Anne performed her second solo Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Leigh-Anne performed her second solo Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Leigh-Anne performed a flawless Little Mix medley at her second solo Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne is truly bodying her solo era, and where better to show off her epic new era of music than on stage at The O2 for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard in front of 16,000 fans?

Since going solo, Leigh-Anne has graced the Jingle Bell Ball once before today (6th December) and overall holds the record for the artist who has performed the most Capital Balls EVER in the entire history for Summertime and Jingle Bell Balls.

"I am honoured, this is such an accomplishment guys," Leigh-Anne said to Capital's Jimmy Hill the week of #CapitalJBB.

Leigh-Anne has done eight Capital Balls
Leigh-Anne has done eight Capital Balls. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Of course, having only performed at the Jingle Bell Ball twice as a solo artist, Leigh-Anne has reached this title due to her many appearances with her Little Mix girls throughout the years.

In honour of her Little Mix bandmates, Leigh-Anne performed a medley of their biggest tracks. She chose fan-favourite hits 'Sweet Melody', 'Touch' and 'Power'.

And fans in the audience who have sharp ears might have noticed Leigh-Anne sang with the original vocals of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall behind her. It's giving secret reunion!

After the medley, she pulled on the heartstrings of ever Mixers heart, as she said: "I miss my girls."

Leigh-Anne stunned on the Capital's JBB red carpet too
Leigh-Anne stunned on the Capital's JBB red carpet too. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Leigh-Anne's flawless performance, which also included 'My Love', 'Dead and Gone' and 'Don't Say love', came ahead of the release of her debut solo album. ‘MY EGO TOLD ME TO', Leigh-Anne's first solo album, is coming out 20th February 2026.

When she announced the album, she wrote: "The journey to this moment hasn’t been smooth. I’ve navigated going solo after over 10 years in a group, left a label and gone independent. It feels like I’ve started from the beginning TWICE 🙈 but I truly believe everything has happened exactly how it was supposed to.💫

"I’m saying no to expectations, no to categories and no to boxes, this is me reclaiming my power 💫 It’s raw, unfiltered and everything I imagined my debut album would be! GASSSSED for you all to hear 😭😍"

Leigh-Anne performing 'Dead and Gone'
Leigh-Anne performing 'Dead and Gone'. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

'Dead and Gone' is the second single of her upcoming album and her first performance of the track was tonight. To give the debut performance the attention it deserves, Leigh-Anne chose to perform the track while on her knees.

Read more Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball news:

Watch #CapitalJBB live and catch all the highlights on Global Player and on our YouTube!

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

Full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

Here's a list of everyone who's left the jungle so far

Who's been voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2025 so far?

TV & Film

Ruby Wax pictured leaving the I'm A Celeb jungle and Aitch holding his hand on Shona's shoulder.

I'm A Celeb's Ruby Wax reveals truth of Shona and Aitch 'romance'

TV & Film

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 at The O2, London

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

All the ways to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 from home

How to watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Events

Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Events

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Louis Tomlinson with Capital [left]. One Direction [right]

Louis Tomlinson reveals his favourite unreleased One Direction song

Exclusive
KATSEYE spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

KATSEYE get chaotic in 'The Tower of Truth'

Exclusive
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they have not filmed multiple endings

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

TV & Film

Exclusive
'Glen Powell is an animal': Behind the scenes of The Running Man

EXCLUSIVE: 'Glen Powell is an animal' — Behind the scenes of The Running Man

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits