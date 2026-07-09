Leigh-Anne Pinnock's adorable twin daughter's names and ages

9 July 2026, 14:12 | Updated: 9 July 2026, 14:24

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has two adorable daughters
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has two adorable daughters. Picture: Getty/Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomed her twin babies with husband Andre Gray in August 2021 and now they're expecting again - here’s what we know about the couple's children.

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Three Little Mix babies were welcomed into the world after Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave birth to twin babies in August 2021, shortly before bandmate Perrie Edwards also gave birth to her son Axel!

Fans and loved ones of the ‘Confetti’ singers were naturally ecstatic about the news, with bandmate Jade Thirlwall over the moon about becoming an auntie to the newborns.

Since then, former bandmate Jesy Nelson has become a mum, also to twins, and Perrie welcomed her daughter Alanis.

Now that Leigh-Anne has announced she's expecting again, what are her twins' named and what else has she shared about her children?

Leigh-Anne with husband Andre and theit twin daughters while on holiday
Leigh-Anne with husband Andre and theit twin daughters while on holiday. Picture: Instagram

What are Leigh-Anne Pinnock's children called?

Leigh-Anne is yet to reveal the name of her babies as she, understandably, wishes to keep details about them under wraps for now after the attention 'freaked her out.' In an interview with the tabloids Leigh-Anne said: "I’m just trying to keep it as private as possible for as long as possible. It was a decision we made at the time because [the attention] was freaking me out a little bit.”

Instead, she adorably refers to the little ones as her 'bubbas' on social media. While Leigh-Anne does post pictures of her twins, she keeps their faces hidden to protect their identities.

Leigh-Anne even managed to conceal the fact she was pregnant with twins until after giving birth, so as expected we’re sure details on her babies will remain private until she’s ready to share them with fans.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock became a mum in August 2021
Leigh-Anne Pinnock became a mum in August 2021. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is yet to reveal her babies' names with Andre Gray
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is yet to reveal her babies' names with Andre Gray. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

How old are Leigh-Anne Pinnock's daughters?

Born in August 2021, here daughters are four years old, soon to be five. The twins are set to be big sisters now with the news that Leigh-Anne is expecting again.

She's yet to say if she's having twins again but she shared the news in a sweet video captioned: "As one chapter ends, another begins 🥹💚🤰🏽"

The video, with her song 'Heaven' playing over the top, shows Leigh-Anne and her bump are in the studio, presumably cooking up some new music!

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