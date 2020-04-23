Who is TikTok Star & South Korean Singer Lee Donghae? Age, Girlfriend & Net Worth Revealed

K-Pop fans have been praising Lee Donghae for his Toosie Slide TikTok clip. Picture: Getty/PA

South Korean pop star Lee Donghae sent fans into a frenzy after posting a TikTok dancing to Drake’s viral Toosie Slide dance, but how old is he? Does he have a girlfriend and what's his net worth?

TikTok is home to many stars and the latest to pop off on the app is Lee Donghae.

The South Korean singer went viral on social media after he tried out Drake’s Toosie Slide challenge on TikTok, and his smooth moves were seriously impressing fans.

But who is Lee? How old is he and who is he dating? We’ve got you covered.

Who is Lee Donghae?

Lee is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actor.

He was a trainee at SM entertainment - which is the largest entertainment company in South Korea - and won the award for SM’s Youth Best Contest back in 2001.

In 2005, he went on to make his debut in twelve-member boyband Super Junior.

Lee has since gone on to act in a variety of international movies and popped off on TikTok - @donghaelee1015 - where he has 28.6K followers.

How old is Lee Donghae?

Lee was born on October 15, 1986, making him 33 years old.

Lee Donghae is part of K-Pop group Super Junior. Picture: PA

Who is Lee Donghae’s girlfriend?

The star is currently single, as far as we know, but has been linked to a few big names in the past.

Lee was rumoured to have been romantically involved with Im Yoon-ah (often known as Yoona), as well as Jessica Jung, from South Korean girl band Girls’ Generation, however, it was never confirmed by themselves or their agencies.

There was also speculation that the K-Pop star was linked to his longtime friend Dara, but they both denied dating, revealing that they were just close friends.

What’s Lee Donghae’s net worth?

According to datingcelebs.com, the pop star is worth $10million, as of 2020.

Fans have been swooning over Lee Donghae. Picture: PA

What is Lee Donghae's height?

He is 5 feet and 9 inches tall.

