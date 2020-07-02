Lea Michele A 'Despicable, Horrible Human' Says Broadway Co-Star In Further Claims Against Glee Actress

2 July 2020, 09:18

Lea Michele branded a 'horrible human being' by former Broadway co-star
Lea Michele branded a 'horrible human being' by former Broadway co-star. Picture: Getty Images

Lea Michele's former Broadway co-star's called her 'one of the most entitled people' he's ever met and says landing Glee immediately changed her.

Glee's Lea Michele is facing more criticism, this time from a former Broadway co-star who has branded her a 'despicable human being' and one of the most 'entitled people he's ever met'.

Lea Michele Statement: Glee Actor Responds To Co-Star Samantha Ware’s Shock Racist Claims

Craig Ramsay was appearing on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast when he was asked about his experience working with the star, and he didn't hold back opening up about their time working together on Fiddler on the Roof back in the early 2000's.

Craig said he was actually with Lea when she found out she had landed the breakthrough role of Rachel Berry in Glee and claims her demeanour immediately changed.

When asked about her, he said: "I think she's a despicable, horrible human being. I think she has lost touch with reality. We were in 'Fiddler' together."

"As far as Lea Michele is concerned, I think she is one of the most entitled people I have ever come across in this business!"

"She was possessed with [Glee] and from that moment on - cause she moved to LA the same moment I did from New York - and I cared for her greatly, but the amount of entitlement ... I have never seen the likes of it."

Samantha Ware was the first actress to call out Lea Michele
Samantha Ware was the first actress to call out Lea Michele. Picture: Getty

He's not the first, or even second person to have come forward about Lea's behaviour, with Samantha Ware saying Lea made her Glee experience a 'living hell' with the actress threatening to 'sh** in her wig', humiliating her on set.

She explained to Variety: "There was nothing gradual about it. As soon as she decided that she didn’t like me, it was very evident."

"It was after I did my first performance, that’s when it started – the silent treatment, the stare-downs, the looks, the comments under her breath, the weird passive aggressiveness."

It seems like Glee is in the news every day at the moment, only recently did a TikTok go viral when someone zoomed in the background of crowd shots which shows dummies posed in chairs in place of people, and it's the most bizarre thing we've seen in a while!

Check it out above, and then go and cleanse your soul.

