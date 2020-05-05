Laura Whitmore Blasts ‘Creepy’ Paparazzi Who Waits Outside Of Her House Despite Lockdown: ‘Please Leave Me Alone’

Laura has hit out at paparazzi. Picture: PA images

Laura Whitmore has hit out at paparazzi who waits outside her house despite lockdown measures being in place.

Laura Whitmore has hit out at ‘creepy’ photographers who she claims wait outside of her house and takes pictures of her without her consent.

The Love Island presenter took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask the paps to ‘please leave me alone’.

Laura has asked to be left alone. Picture: twitter

She also asked publications ‘not to support’ the photographers by printing the pictures.

Laura wrote: “To the photographer outside my house taking pictures of me without my consent every time I leave my front door - Please leave me alone.

“Life is hard without everytime I go for a walk or exercise having some creepy guy taking pics.

“Call out to publications not to support this.”

It’s not the first time Laura has hit back at the press.

The Irish presenter pleaded with a photographer to stop taking snaps of her and boyfriend, Iain Stirling, when they were reunited at a South African airport in February, just days after their friend Caroline Flack had died.

Laura filmed the incident and shared it on social media along with a statement which read: “I landed in Cape Town this morning and it is the first time I’ve been with Iain since Caroline passed away. It’s been really hard being apart. At the airport a photographer took pictures of us both and we tried to ignore it but he continued to follow us as we got coffee and left the building.

Laura asked a photographer to stop taking snaps of her back in February. Picture: Twitter

“So I asked him would he stop as he had what he wanted. I said we were mourning a friend and could he allow us space. He said ‘can you give me a reaction. It’s a public place and I can take pictures if I want.’

“I have never courted the paparazzi but understand at work events it comes with the territory. But this morning was too much. Iain filmed him and he didn’t like it.

“I don’t like attacking people but we need to call people out when they do things like this. Iain and I just wanted some privacy.”

