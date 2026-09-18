Lady Gaga's daughter's name and sweet meaning revealed

Lady Gaga's baby name has been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

What is Lady Gaga's baby's name? Gaga and Michael Polansky's daughter's name reveal and its meaning explained.

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When news broke that Lady Gaga had officially welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky, fans were shocked, but latest reports reveal that the couple welcomed their child via a surrogate.

After PEOPLE confirmed the news, which was first broke by TMZ, sources told PEOPLE that the hit maker "sounds very happy", sharing: "She always wanted to be a mom. This was something very important to her."

They added that the now 40-year-old star "was ready to slow down after her tour", which wrapped in April, explaining: "Right now, she’s enjoying being away from the public eye and having this special time with the baby.

"Michael is great with the baby. They’re figuring everything out together. She doesn’t want to miss any of it."

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have reportedly welcomed their daughter via surrogate. Picture: Getty

What is Lady Gaga's baby's name and meaning?

It has now been reported by PEOPLE that Gaga and Michael welcomed a baby girl, their daughter named Rose Bean Polansky on June 9th 2026, according to documents they obtained.

A source close to the couple has said the name was inspired by the iconic song 'La Vie En Rose', which Gaga famously covered in the 2018 movie A Star Is Born. Plus, the star has a large tattoo on her spine of a single rose on a long stem with the words, 'la vie en rose' written in script beside it.

PEOPLE's source added that Rose’s middle name Bean was likely influenced by the late activist Archbishop Carl Bean, who inspired Gaga’s song 'Born This Way' adds the source.

Lady Gaga has a rose tattoo on her back. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga spoke about Carl Bean's legacy and his 1977 song 'I Was Born This Way' in the 2025 documentary I Was Born This Way.

She appeared in the documentary, saying: "This was so much more than just a hit song. When that song stopped charting, they didn’t stop playing that song in clubs. And the movement didn’t stop."

Representatives for the couple have not confirmed or commented on the baby’s sex or name.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polanksy have reportedly named their daughter Rose. Picture: Getty

Previously, an insider told PEOPLE that Gaga and Michael "both beam when they talk about being parents". They added: "Michael seems lighter, happier."

Following the end of Gaga's Mayhem tour, sources said the couple "both took time off of work this summer to be with [the] baby."

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