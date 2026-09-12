Lady Gaga welcomes first child with fiancé Michael Polansky

12 September 2026, 09:40

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are officially parents
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are officially parents. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Lady Gaga is officially as mother! She and fiancé Michael Polansky have welcomed their first child.

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Mother Monster is officially a mother! That's right, Lady Gaga has officially welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky.

Details about their baby's name, gender and birth date are yet to be revealed but the couple were spotted out and about as a family recently, with Gaga carrying their baby on her chest.

The now 40-year-old star, spoke about her desire to be a mother 7 years ago. In a YouTube video with NikkieTutorials in December 2019, she revealed her 10-year plan, saying: "I want to do more movies, I want to have babies."

Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga at the "Joker Folie à Deux" UK Premiere
Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga at the "Joker Folie à Deux" UK Premiere. Picture: Getty

The news that Gaga was a mother was first reported by Page Six, when they revealed photos of the star with her child.

PEOPLE, then confirmed that sources told them that Gaga and Michael have welcomed their first baby together.

The Grammy Award winner has spoken very openly about her plans of motherhood, saying again in 2020, in a interview with InStyle, that she was "very excited to have kids".

Adding: "I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive.

"It’s so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, 'Welcome to the Womb!'"

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky at SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky at SNL50: The Anniversary Special. Picture: Getty

And again, just last year, the Joker Folie à Deux actress said her next starring role would be "mom", saying on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: "I would like to do many things. All of these things are open.

"But what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope."

Congratulations to Gaga and Michael!

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