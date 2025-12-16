Exclusive

Kylie Minogue spills on "wild" Met Gala interaction with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

16 December 2025, 11:35 | Updated: 16 December 2025, 11:39

Kylie Minogue spills on Met Gala after party with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott
Kylie Minogue spills on Met Gala after party with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott. Picture: Getty / Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Kylie Minogue reveals how she lived all of our dreams at a Met Gala after party with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott.

After closing out a weekend of festive fun at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, Kylie Minogue joined us in office for her first ever office party.

Alongside Capital Breakfast's Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby, Kylie joined in with all the traditions of a typical work do, from picky bits and karaoke to small talk and story telling.

And story tell she did, as she shared how not only does she have the World's Sexiest Man (Jonathan Bailey) in her phonebook, she danced with him and Andrew Scott at a Met Gala after party.

Kylie Minogue slays karaoke at our office Christmas party! | Capital

Kylie spilled: "The last time I bumped into him [Jonathan Bailey] - this could be jealousy inducing - after the Met ball, which is an intense experience. Just the getting ready, not it, but the getting ready.

"So there's a couple of parties afterwards and, this is so classic, I'm like, 'No, it's too late... Okay, how long will it take to get there? If it's 40 minutes downtown it's a flat no.

"And someone said, 'It's 12 minutes.' I said, 'Okay, I can do 12 minutes.'"

She added: "I was there until 4am... I was dancing with Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey, like dancing like wild cats."

Jordan quizzed: "Who's the better dancer?"

"Oh no, there were both really good, you can't choose," she said before saying: "As one, we elevated each other."

Is it too late to put Kylie Minogue, Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott dancing together on my Christmas wish list?

Kylie Minogue attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"
Kylie Minogue attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion". Picture: Getty

Kylie wasn't at the 2025 Met Gala but she was at the 2024 Met where the theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion".

She stunned in a floor length denim Diesel dress adorned with thousands of micro crystals. The idea behind the body imprints was explained by Diesel’s creative director Glenn Martens.

"It’s meant to look as though Kylie has been sleeping in this dress for hundreds of years, leaving parts of the fabric dissolved around her body’s contours," he said.

Jonathan Bailey at the Met Gala 2024
Jonathan Bailey at the Met Gala 2024. Picture: Getty
Andrew Scott at the Met Gala 2024
Andrew Scott at the Met Gala 2024. Picture: Getty

Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
