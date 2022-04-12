Kylie Jenner Hasn’t Actually Picked A Name For Her Son Yet

12 April 2022, 17:05

Kylie Jenner still hasn't landed on a name for her son
Kylie Jenner still hasn't landed on a name for her son. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner revealed on her Instagram story that her son is still without a name after the last-minute change from 'Wolf'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner is still yet to announce the name of her baby boy!

The make-up mogul welcomed her son on February 2, announcing the incredible news as well as his original name, Wolf Webster, not long after her delivery.

Kylie Jenner Gets Candid About Birth And Tells Fans 'Postpartum Has Not Been Easy'

However, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner has a change of heart and announced on her social media that the name Wolf "just really didn’t feel like it was him".

On April 10, Kylie's Instagram story coverage of a family event (with the whole Kardashian clan) hinted to fans that her newborn is still without an official moniker.

Kylie Jenner hinted towards the name change to her whopping 327 million Instagram followers
Kylie Jenner hinted towards the name change to her whopping 327 million Instagram followers. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a slew of clips to her story as the family enjoyed True Thompson’s fourth birthday party. Every attendee was welcomed with a luxurious goodie basket complete with a name tag.

Jenner and Travis Scott's first child, Stormi Webster, was gifted a basket under her full name whereas the new addition to the family was simply referred to as 'Baby Webster'.

Fans began to theorise that the Kar-Jenner's may have used the coded name tag as a way to keep the new name under wraps until it's officially announced.

According to TMZ, Kylie is likely unable to unveil her son's new forename due to the long legal process of changing his birth certificate.

In February, Kylie Jenner announced her son's name as 'Wolf' before changing her mind
In February, Kylie Jenner announced her son's name as 'Wolf' before changing her mind. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed Stormi in 2018 and Baby Webster in February 2022
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed Stormi in 2018 and Baby Webster in February 2022. Picture: Alamy

The publication reported that the process could potentially take several months as Jenner and Scott need a judge to approve their petition for a name change.

Some users alleged online that the parents-of-two could yet to land on a new title for the baby previously known as Wolf.

The Kardashians star initially took to Instagram to break the news, Kylie said: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him."

“Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," the reality star revealed.

