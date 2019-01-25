KSI Secretly Paid A YouTuber's Rent To Save Him From Becoming Homeless

25 January 2019, 16:56

KSI praised by YouTuber JaackMaate for secretly paying friend's rent
KSI praised by YouTuber JaackMaate for secretly paying friend's rent. Picture: Getty

KSI has been praised by a fellow YouTuber for secretly saving his friend from homelessness by paying his rent.

KSI has been praised by a fellow YouTuber for secretly saving a mutual friend from facing homelessness by covering his rent, revealing the secret on his podcast to the stunned YouTuber who famously fought Logan Paul in a boxing match last year.

Charlotte Crosby Names & Shames 'Disgusting' Online Bullies In Emotional Rant

JaackMaate confronts KSI about saving his friend from homelessness
JaackMaate confronts KSI about saving his friend from homelessness. Picture: YouTube

Appearing on Jaack’s podcast Happy Hour, KSI was surprised when he was confronted about the good deed that he'd kept a secret, as it turned out that the person he gave the money to, an internet friend called JT, lived on the same street as Jaack and told him what KSI had done for him.

YouTuber JaackMaate admitted that finding out the events had made him reconsider his position on KSI, who he had previously slated for making fun of mental health problems, saying 'credit where credit's due.'

KSI became friends with JT when they spoke playing XBox and helped him out after a break-up left him with no where to go.

Reading out a letter JT had sent to Jaack, he said: "I found a nice little house share, nothing too over the top but I could live...sure enough he asked me for my details and he hit me up with the deposit, the cheques and about an extra month of rent."

So, although KSI has a reputation for being a bit of a savage, it turns out he does some pretty nice stuff and doesn't even tell people about it, respect!

