Kris Jenner Just Dropped A Surprise Christmas Song With Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Kardashian momager Kris Jenner has sent the internet into meltdown after dropping a festive song alongside daughter Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker.

Kris Jenner has treated fans this Christmas to her very own cover of the classic festive tune, ‘Jingle Bells’.

The momager was joined by none other than her daughter Kourtney Kardashian on the track, as well as her talented drummer fiancé, Travis Barker.

Yep - you heard correctly!

A festive anthem sang by Kris isn’t at all what fans were expecting to wake up to on Christmas Eve, but the Kardashian-Jenner mum delivered nonetheless.

Kris Jenner dropped her very own cover of 'Jingle Bells'. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Kris Jenner surprised fans with her vocals on her Christmas song release. Picture: Alamy

Kourtney Kardashian announced the Christmas bop with Kris Jenner and Travis Barker. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The single cover featured a stunning throwback photo of Kris, where she can be seen in front of a very festive fireplace with stockings on the wall as she stuns in a bedazzling red dress.

While Kourtney and Travis are nowhere to be seen on the cover art, their talents speak volumes in the music.

The Blink-182 star provided the drumming on the bop, while Kourtney can be heard on the bells.

Kris Jenner's daughters shared their support towards her new festive song. Picture: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also featured on 'Jingle Bells'. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Announcing the iconic collab, Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories to write: “A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @krisjenner me on the jingle bells, and @travisbarker on the drums of course.”

Kim also supported her mum’s new single by simply sharing a screenshot of the bop and posting it to her Instagram Stories alongside a festive sticker.

Meanwhile, Khloe shared the artwork to her Instagram, writing: “There’s a new Christmas legend in town!”

It’s fair to say this is the Christmas surprise we weren’t expecting!

