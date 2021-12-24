Kris Jenner Just Dropped A Surprise Christmas Song With Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

24 December 2021, 13:15

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kardashian momager Kris Jenner has sent the internet into meltdown after dropping a festive song alongside daughter Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kris Jenner has treated fans this Christmas to her very own cover of the classic festive tune, ‘Jingle Bells’.

The momager was joined by none other than her daughter Kourtney Kardashian on the track, as well as her talented drummer fiancé, Travis Barker.

Kim Kardashian Strictly Going On Group Dates With Pete Davidson To Avoid ‘Hurting Kanye West’

Yep - you heard correctly!

A festive anthem sang by Kris isn’t at all what fans were expecting to wake up to on Christmas Eve, but the Kardashian-Jenner mum delivered nonetheless.

Kris Jenner dropped her very own cover of 'Jingle Bells'
Kris Jenner dropped her very own cover of 'Jingle Bells'. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Kris Jenner surprised fans with her vocals on her Christmas song release
Kris Jenner surprised fans with her vocals on her Christmas song release. Picture: Alamy
Kourtney Kardashian announced the Christmas bop with Kris Jenner and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian announced the Christmas bop with Kris Jenner and Travis Barker. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The single cover featured a stunning throwback photo of Kris, where she can be seen in front of a very festive fireplace with stockings on the wall as she stuns in a bedazzling red dress.

While Kourtney and Travis are nowhere to be seen on the cover art, their talents speak volumes in the music.

The Blink-182 star provided the drumming on the bop, while Kourtney can be heard on the bells.

Kris Jenner's daughters shared their support towards her new festive song
Kris Jenner's daughters shared their support towards her new festive song. Picture: @krisjenner/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also featured on 'Jingle Bells'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also featured on 'Jingle Bells'. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Announcing the iconic collab, Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories to write: “A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @krisjenner me on the jingle bells, and @travisbarker on the drums of course.”

Kim also supported her mum’s new single by simply sharing a screenshot of the bop and posting it to her Instagram Stories alongside a festive sticker.

Meanwhile, Khloe shared the artwork to her Instagram, writing: “There’s a new Christmas legend in town!”

It’s fair to say this is the Christmas surprise we weren’t expecting!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jade Thirlwall just got the sweetest Little Mix tribute tattoo

Jade Thirlwall Shows Off New Little Mix Tribute Tattoo To Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Exclusive
Lucien Laviscount was nervous but excited to play Alfie in Emily in Paris

Why Lucien Laviscount Was Nervous To Join Emily In Paris For Season 2

TV & Film

Lucien Laviscount has dated a string of celebrities

Lucien Laviscount’s Girlfriend History & Did He Date Leigh-Anne Pinnock?

Bella Hadid shared an adorable rare snap of baby Khai

Gigi Hadid’s Sister Bella Shares Rare Photo Of Baby Khai Walking

Molly-Mae addressed the cruel comments

Molly-Mae Hague Addresses The Backlash Over Her Controversial Comments In Recent Interview

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been going on group dates

Kim Kardashian Strictly Going On Group Dates With Pete Davidson To Avoid ‘Hurting Kanye West’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night