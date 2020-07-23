Kris Jenner Breaks Silence After Kanye West Slams Her As A 'White Supremacist'

23 July 2020, 11:46

Kris Jenner has broken her social media silence after son-in-law Kanye West publicly slammed her and asked if she 'wants to go to war' as Kim Kardashian spread a message about mental health awareness.

Kris Jenner has posted on social media for the first time since Kanye West branded her a 'White supremacist' and told her she wasn't allowed to see his and Kim's children anymore after she tried to 'lock him up'.

Kim Kardashian Statement: Kanye West's Wife Responds To Divorce Comments

Kris Jenner posts on Instagram for first time since Kanye West drama
Kris Jenner posts on Instagram for first time since Kanye West drama. Picture: Instagram @krisjenner/ Getty Images

Choosing to not acknowledge the Twitter storm she's been involved in, instead, Kris, 64, posted a video to her Instagram story of Beignet's, a pastry the whole family infamously loves, to her 35.5 million followers.

Kris, who is widely seen as the matriarch of the Kar-Jenner family, has publicly defended Kanye on previous occasions when he has tweeted or spoken out and always been a vocal support of her son-in-law.

However, her daughter, Kim, and wife to Kanye, posted a lengthy message acknowledging her husband's comments, asking people to be kind, widen their understanding of people with bipolar disorder and to understand the rapper is currently in the midst of a mental health crisis.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Sunday

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

She wrote: "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor."

"People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Kim has been widely praised for her response to the stressful situation her family has been put under and for helping break the stigma of bipolar.

Other stars including Halsey and Demi Lovato have asked that people do not ridicule or make jokes about Kanye's actions, with the 'Graveyard' singer writing on Twitter:

"A manic episode isn't a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence."

