KPop Demon Hunters announce 'Golden' World Tour - Here are all the details

13 November 2026, 13:02 | Updated: 13 November 2026, 13:46

How to get tickets to KPop Demon Hunters 'Golden' World Tour
How to get tickets to KPop Demon Hunters 'Golden' World Tour. Picture: AEG presents
Capital FM

By Capital FM

How to get tickets to KPop Demon Hunters 'Golden' World Tour - presale information, dates, venues and more.

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Since June 2025 it's likely someone in your household has had the soundtrack to Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters stuck in their head. Shortly after the animated film dropped on Netflix it became a global phenomenon, and it officially became Netflix's most popular film of all time.

KPop Demon Hunters surpassed over 670 million views and spent 63 consecutive weeks on Netflix's Global Top 10. And this success was no doubt down to fans' instant obsession with the K-Pop girl group HUNTR/X, made up of Rumi, Mira and Zoey.

Now, for the first-time ever, fans can come and see the beloved animated HUNTR/X characters through cutting-edge performance innovations that bring this fan-favourite K-pop girl group to life like never before.

Here are all the details you need to get tickets as KPop Demon Hunters bring Golden World Tour to five major UK venues in 2027.

KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour has been announced
KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour has been announced. Picture: AEG presents

KPop Demon Hunters 'Golden' World Tour UK dates (2027):

  • Glasgow - OVO Hydro - Tuesday 12 October
  • Birmingham - Utilita Arena - Saturday 16 October (matinée)
  • Birmingham - Utilita Arena - Saturday 16 October (evening)
  • Manchester - AO Arena - Tuesday 19 October
  • London - The O2 - Friday 22 October
  • London - The O2 - Saturday 23 October (matinée)
  • London - The O2 - Saturday 23 October (evening)

How to get tickets to KPop Demon Hunters 'Golden' World Tour:

FOR THE FANS Presale begins Thursday 19 November at 10 am local time. Register now HERE.

General tickets go on sale on Friday 20 November 10 am local time, HERE.

For even earlier access, Mastercard presale begins Wednesday 18 November at 10 am local time.

The Mastercard Collection gives eligible World Elite and World Legend cardholders access to Preferred Tickets, including some of the best seats in the house. Visit HERE for details.

Additionally, a limited number of exclusive VIP experiences and packages will be available. These exclusive offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, on-stage photo opportunities, limited-edition memorabilia, preshow parties, custom merchandise and more! For more information, visit www.kpopdemonhunterstour.com.

KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix's most popular film of all time
KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix's most popular film of all time. Picture: Collection Christophel/Alamy

Who is performing on the KPop Demon Hunters 'Golden' World Tour?

KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour invites fans to join the animated characters of HUNTR/X for a live K-pop concert event.

Beloved animated HUNTR/X characters – Rumi, Mira and Zoey – will interact with the audience through cutting-edge performance innovations that bring this fan-favorite K-pop girl group to life like never before (yes, that also includes the animated characters of the Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger).

Every fan in attendance will play a part to show the world How It’s Done, Done, Done! More than a concert, this is a first-of-its-kind production that immerses fans in the storytelling with live-action stunts and performers, fan-favorite music and choreography, and special performances.

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