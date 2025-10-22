Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker still together? A full relationship timeline

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott have been inseparable since they began dating in 2021. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Kourtney and Travis was the romance no one could have predicted but are they still together now? And when did they get married? Here's their full relationship timeline.

Kourtney Kardashian is currently successfully breaking the Kardashian family romance curse by being happily in love with her husband Travis Barker.

Having been together for nearly five year now, the reality TV star and her Blink-182 drummer partner have gone from strength to strength with a fabulous wedding day in Italy, a happy blended family and of course, the arrival of their son Rocky.

Protecting their romance from too many eyes, both Kourtney and Travis keep their relationship out of the public eye but will be showing off a few more glimpses in the new season of the Kardashians.

Here's a closer look at Kourtney and Travis's relationship including when they met, their children together, their super special wedding day and more.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott are well-known for their PDA ways. Picture: Travis Barker/Instagram

October 2025 - Their 'travelling era'

We haven't seen much of the couple recently but when the new trailer dropped for The Kardashians, we got a little sneak peak of what they've been up to.

Speaking to the camera, Kourtney revealed: "We're in our different places era. We're travelling a lot together."

A quick look at their Instagram shows they've been to Italy, the Cotswolds and across America on tour with Travis.

May 2025 - Third wedding anniversary

We've all witnessed just how romantic these two can be so for their third wedding anniversary it was a little road trip of special moments.

According to reports, Kourtney and Travis went on a tour of all their special places which included the court house they married in and the beach spot Travis proposed.

September 2024 - Barker's go on tour

Kourtney and Travis have been practically inseparable since they started dating and part of that has included her going on tour with her husband and their young son Rocky.

Around this time, when Travis headed on tour with band Blink-182, he described why he and his wife keep their son's face hidden.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal he said: "We’d rather keep him out of the spotlight. If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids. I think it’s weird to grow up and you’re 15 or 12, and you’re like, ‘Mom, you posted this of me?’"

May 2024 - Second wedding anniversary

Kourtney and Travis never miss an opportunity for a bit of public affection and on their second wedding anniversary they took it to Instagram.

Sharing photos from their stunning Italian wedding, she wrote: "2 years ago I married the husband of my dreams. Forever with you."

Travis responded: "My dream wife, forever with you."

February-March 2024 - Kardashians in Australia

The family packed up and headed to Australia and New Zealand for this leg of the Blink 182 tour.

They were spotted on various days out together, with baby son Rocky in tow, and of course, they shared plenty of private pictures of what was happening on social media.

Travis revealed he had taken his son to rehearsals with him and shared an adorable snap of his tiny toes resting on his drum kit.

January 2024 - Are Kourtney and Travis having another baby?

It was reported at the start of the year that Kourtney and Travis were keen to expand their family further. Following the arrival of Rocky, their only son together, a source alleged they were already thinking about another.

A source told the Daily Mail at the time: "Kourtney's pregnancy with Rocky was touch and go for a moment, but everyone is healthy and happy, and it has made them want even more children together.

"This pregnancy challenged their love for each other in such a way that it is even better than it was—it makes people vomit with all the lovey-dovey high school related PDA they share.”

They added they were thinking of using a surrogate, like sisters Kim and Khloe, to help them.

Kourtney has three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick while Travis has two children Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He's also very close to a step child he has from a previous relationship too.

November 2023 - Kourtney and Travis welcome son Rocky

On November 1st, Kourtney welcomed her first son with Travis, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

She confessed she conceived their son on Valentine's Day, after a long battle with IVF. She fell pregnant one year after "leaving it in God's hands".

At the time Kourtney said: "I mean, it truly feels like a miracle, being able to be pregnant and have a baby with the love of my life."

Kourtney Kardashian welcomed Rocky in November 2023. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

September 2023 - Kourtney and Travis's baby shower

Like all things Kardashian, these two went all out for their baby shower which was Disney-themed.

It was socially distanced, despite Covid being over, as Kourtney had suffered a health scare earlier on.

June 2023 - Kourtney and Travis confirm baby news

Speculation had been high for a while and in June Kourtney confirmed it in the most epic way - holding up a sign at a Blink-182 concert that read: "Travis I'm pregnant."

Not everyone is convinced this is the exact time Travis found out he was going to be a father again, never the less, it was a sweet moment as he dropped his drumsticks and got down off stage to kiss her.

Just one week later, the couple also revealed a sweet video of her sitting on his lap while he played the drums, releasing blue confetti confirming they were expecting a boy.

June 2022 - Travis is rushed to hospital

Travis was rushed to hospital with pancreatitis causing a huge worry for both Kourtney and Travis.

After his recovery, Travis wrote on Instagram stories: "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalised ever since.

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.

"I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kourtney labelled the week "scary and emotional"

May 2022 - Kourtney and Travis marry legally

We all know the couple got married three times but this was the month they legally became Mr and Mrs.

People said: "They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon. All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

May 2022 - Kourtney and Travis wed in Italy

It was the big wedding extravaganza we all expected from a couple with such celebrity status. They married in Portofino, Italy, in Dolce & Gabbana's villa.

Guests included Megan Fox, Andrea Bocelli, Machine Gun Kelly and of course, the family including Kim, Khloe, Kris, Kylie and Kendall.

April 2022 - Vegas wedding

It was the first wedding, and the one that broke the internet, when Kourtney uploaded pictures in Vegas of her and Travis getting married. She simply captioned it: "Found these in my camera roll...

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

October 2021 - Kourtney and Travis get engaged

On October 17th, Travis dropped down onto one knee, surrounded by red roses and candles, to ask Kourtney to be his wife.

The moment happened on a beach in Montecito, California, a special place for the couple, while their family were watching on the sidelines.

September 2021 - Red carpet official

It's an important moment in any celebrity couple's relationship timeline as they both finally walked the red carpet together. They attended the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have seven kids combined. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

May 2021 - Kourtney tattoos Travis

The drummer already has a whole body covered in meaningful tattoos so it was only right he got one from the love of his life.

For Mother's Day, he had her tattoo the words 'I love you' in her own handwriting on his arm.

He also has her name tattooed on his back.

January 2021 - Kourtney and Travis begin dating

After years of friendship, reports the pair had taken things to the next level emerged.

They had been spotted on dinners together and then on Valentine's Day in February, they were posting pictures on social media together. They confirmed they were official with a simple holding of hands picture.

