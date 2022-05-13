All The Details On Kourtney Kardashian’s $1Million Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

Travis Barker proposed with a $1million ring. Picture: Alamy/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian was given a jaw-dropping engagement ring from fiancé Travis Barker – here is everything you need to know about the luxurious piece of jewellery.

Kourtney Kardashian was lost for words when she received a dazzling rock from Travis Barker back in October 2021 – and we can see why!

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 43-year-old can be seen in floods of tears as she accidentally broke the opulent diamond, which is understanding given that her fiancé Travis forked out an incredible $1million on the engagement ring.

But do not fret, Kourtney revealed in the fifth episode of the Hulu reality series that the stunning jewel was missing from her ring finger as it was getting fixed, phew!

The latest episode of The Kardashian's showed off the milllion dollar ring. Picture: Alamy

Travis got down on one knee during an idyllic beachfront proposal on October 17 2021, the couple stood among an elaborate arrangement of red roses as the Blink 182 drummer popped the question – the event looked like it came straight out of a fairytale.

After photos of the engagement emerged online, everyone had questions about that gorgeous ring!

The eye-watering piece of jewellery is made up of an oval-shaped diamond on a white-gold band, the rock is considered to be approximately 10 carats – making the seven-figure price point make sense!

The solitaire diamond ring is worth over an estimated 10 carats. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney and Travis got engaged after 10 months of dating. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The extravagant engagement ring set Travis back by an estimated whopping $1 million (£825,000).

Kourtney and Travis got engaged after 10 months of dating, they even had a 'practice wedding' in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Travis and Kourtney 'tied the knot' in the early hours on April 5, a few days later the mother-of-three took to Instagram to announce that she had married her musician boyfriend.

The couple has made it clear that they still intend on having an official ceremony down the road, but decided to elope in Sin City as it felt right.

Kourtney revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: "We just did it anyway. It's what's in the heart."

