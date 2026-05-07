KJ Apa slams Mr. Fantasy for 'stealing his image' amid music video controversy

KJ Apa has slammed Mr. Fantasy for 'stealing his image' in a scathing video. Picture: Getty

By Katie Louise Smith

Are KJ Apa and Mr. Fantasy the same person? KJ has now denied the claims and slammed the musician in a scathing video. Here's the full saga explained.

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KJ Apa has has enough! The former Riverdale star has finally addressed the ongoing internet conspiracy theory surrounding the identity of the mysterious music sensation Mr. Fantasy and has now publicly blasted the singer for 'stealing his image' in a lengthy video.

Back in August 2025, Mr. Fantasy seemingly popped up out of nowhere with his debut banger 'Mr. Fantasy' and fans immediately drew comparisons between the British musician and the New Zealand actor thanks to their similar appearance and the fact that they have identical tattoos.

Now, KJ has called Mr. Fantasy out after he soooomehow managed to secure cameos from several of KJ’s close friends, including Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch, in his new 'Do Me Right' music video.

Understandably, fans have been left confused about all the drama. Some have found this turn of events very entertaining... Here's what's going on.

Mr. Fantasy managed to get KJ Apa's Riverdale co-stars in his new music video. Picture: Mr Fantasy via YouTube

In a video posted on Instagram, KJ claimed that Mr. Fantasy (who he did not name in the video) has “completely and utterly stolen my image and misappropriated my image,” and went on to call him a "f---king liar and a thief".

"So there has been something going on for a long time that I haven't addressed because I didn't think it was even worth addressing," KJ said. "But now, because of how it's impacted my life personally, I feel like I have to talk about it."

"There was recently a music video that was released that included a bunch of people who are really close to me by a guy who's completely and utterly stolen my image and misappropriated my image and my likeness. And I think we all know who we're talking about."

He continued: "It's f---ed up because I just lost on a huge job and can no longer go in for serious work because people think that I'm a joke because of this guy. And I don't know what to do about it other than bring it here and do everything that I can to protect myself because it's completely f---ing disrespectful and completely wrong to do that."

"You know, this person advocates for positivity and for kindness and for all of this stuff, look in the mirror and tell yourself that you're not a f---ing liar and a thief, because that's exactly what you are."

Who actually is Mr. Fantasy? Is he real?

Mr. Fantasy is a British musician who rose to fame on TikTok in 2025.

Mr. Fantasy (which is not his stage name... it's his real name, obviously) is from Harrogate in North Yorkshire and moved to Los Angeles to start his music career after being influenced by his grandmother, his number one supporter, who sadly passed away.

"The name Mr. Fantasy was given to me at birth," Mr. Fantasy told USA Today. "I believe that I was given that name because I evoke a spirit of ever-expanding love, you know, I am what everyone else is. I mean, that's what we all are. We are just bubbles of ever-expanding love."

Since his debut single 'Mr. Fantasy', the star has released several more bops, including his latest 'Do Me Right'.

In the music video, Mr. Fantasy rounded up several famous faces including Alex Warren, Nick Jonas, Lili Reinhart, Kiernan Shipka and Camila Mendes (to name a few)... all of whom are friends with KJ Apa.

Mr. Fantasy is a British musician. Picture: Getty

In an interview with Betches last year, Lili said she couldn't "confirm or deny" Mr. Fantasy's real identity but that "it's nice that the world gets to see this side of Mr Fantasy, that has always existed, since I have known him since he was 18. Creating characters and being as funny as he is, he who shall not be named."

When asked about the likeness between him and KJ, and those who doubt his identity as Mr. Fantasy, the star simply told USA Today: "I haven't seen any doubters."

As Mr. Fantasy has always stated... he is simply Mr. Fantasy and is (according to him) not an alter ego.

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KJ has now instigated an online feud with Mr. Fantasy but the latter has not yet responded to his video. Nor has he explained how he got in contact with all of KJ's friends and persuaded them to be in his music video.

Elsewhere, the actor has been flooded with support from his famous friends in the comments, with Rachel Zegler writing: "We stand with KJ Apa."

Taylor Lautner, who had previously met and interviewed Mr. Fantasy, wrote: "I was a huge fan of his man but [you're] right, this has to end."

KJ's co-star Madelyn Cline also added: "Identify theft is not a joke"

Zoey Deutch, who appeared in Mr. Fantasy's video, has also now publicly apologised writing: "Hi I am really sorry I agreed to do the music video with him. I had no idea it was affecting your life like this. I obviously won’t engage anymore with him and just feel really bad about the whole thing. I hope you can accept my apology."

Damn, we really hope these two talented, handsome men can settle their differences, maximise their joint slay and co-exist in harmony!

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