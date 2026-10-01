Who is King Kenny? Age, real name, Beta Squad and boxing career

1 October 2026, 19:55

King Kenny is a content creator and part of the Beta Squad
King Kenny is a content creator and part of the Beta Squad. Picture: BBC & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about content creator, Beta Squad member and former boxer King Kenny.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

King Kenny is one of twenty celebrity stars who will be appearing on The Celebrity Traitors season 2, but who is he and where have you seen him before?

If you've spent anytime watching Beta Squad videos on YouTube then you'll know exactly who King Kenny is. The content creator has millions of followers on social media and creates videos alongside the likes of Chunkz and 2025's Celebrity Traitors faithful Niko Omiliana.

Ahead of the show, Kenny has said he plans to play the game and "avenge" Niko, who was the first to be banished.

So, while we watch the Kenny take on the infamous game of deception, here's everything you need to know about him and how he became famous.

Who is King Kenny from The Celebrity Traitors?

King Kenny is a content creator and part of the Beta Squad on YouTube
King Kenny is a content creator and part of the Beta Squad on YouTube. Picture: Beta Squad via YouTube

How old is King Kenny?

King Kenny is 29 years old, making him one of the youngest players in the castle this series. He was born in March 1997.

Where is King Kenny from?

King Kenny is from Watford, a town in Hertfordshire.

King Kenny is good friends with Niko Omilana from The Celebrity Traitors series 1
King Kenny is good friends with Niko Omilana from The Celebrity Traitors series 1. Picture: Beta Squad via YouTube

What is King Kenny's real name?

King Kenny's real name is Kenny Oghenovo Ojuederie.

What is King Kenny's job?

King Kenny is a content creator and former boxer.

He started posting YouTube videos in 2014, with his videos consisting of entertaining vlogs and pranks. Five years later, he joined the popular YouTube collective Beta Squad, whose members include Chunkz and Niko Omilana.

During his YouTube career, King Kenny also competed as a crossover boxer, having fought several opponents in exhibition and professional boxing matches. He competed for five years until he retired earlier this year due to a rib injury sustained during sparring.

What is King Kenny's instagram?

You can follow keep up with him here @kingkennytv. He also appears on @BetaSquad.

Read more reality TV news here:

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more. Start your free trial on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Myha'la Herrold Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured on a red carpet.

Who is Myha'la? Age, acting roles and more about the Industry actor

TV & Film

Sebastian Croft Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured posing.

Who is Sebastian Croft? Age, acting roles and more about the Heartstopper actor

TV & Film

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her third baby who is due late 2026

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock hints baby due date is soon

Celebrity Traitors Host Claudia Winkleman promo image and logo.

Celebrity Traitors start time, what days it's on and when it finishes revealed

TV & Film

Are Karol G's Bby Wow lyrics about Feid? English translation and meaning explained

Are Karol G's Bby Wow lyrics about Feid? English translation and meaning explained

Why is Taissa Farmiga not in American Horror Story season 13?

Ryan Murphy explains why Taissa Farmiga will not be in American Horror Story 13

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Jasmine came into Capital HQ with Kavan

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Jasmine addresses 'not hugging' Julia at the final

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow pictured in Capital HQ and in the villa.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Yasmin breaks silence on rumours she had a boyfriend before the show

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Simba Kudyiwa pictured in the villa and pictured at Capital HQ smiling.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Simba reveals deeper meaning behind his mum 'smiled bares' quote

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Aidan Murphy pictured in Capital office and hugging brother Kavan Murphy.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Aidan reveals whether he knew his brother Kavan was going into the villa

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Priya Jaswal in Capital office and Gabriel Garland promo image.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Priya breaks silence on what happened with Casa Amor bombshell Gabriel

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Zara Larsson

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Off Campus

Bridgerton

Wednesday

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits