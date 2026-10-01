Who is King Kenny? Age, real name, Beta Squad and boxing career

King Kenny is a content creator and part of the Beta Squad. Picture: BBC & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about content creator, Beta Squad member and former boxer King Kenny.

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King Kenny is one of twenty celebrity stars who will be appearing on The Celebrity Traitors season 2, but who is he and where have you seen him before?

If you've spent anytime watching Beta Squad videos on YouTube then you'll know exactly who King Kenny is. The content creator has millions of followers on social media and creates videos alongside the likes of Chunkz and 2025's Celebrity Traitors faithful Niko Omiliana.

Ahead of the show, Kenny has said he plans to play the game and "avenge" Niko, who was the first to be banished.

So, while we watch the Kenny take on the infamous game of deception, here's everything you need to know about him and how he became famous.

Who is King Kenny from The Celebrity Traitors?

King Kenny is a content creator and part of the Beta Squad on YouTube. Picture: Beta Squad via YouTube

How old is King Kenny?

King Kenny is 29 years old, making him one of the youngest players in the castle this series. He was born in March 1997.

Where is King Kenny from?

King Kenny is from Watford, a town in Hertfordshire.

King Kenny is good friends with Niko Omilana from The Celebrity Traitors series 1. Picture: Beta Squad via YouTube

What is King Kenny's real name?

King Kenny's real name is Kenny Oghenovo Ojuederie.

What is King Kenny's job?

King Kenny is a content creator and former boxer.

He started posting YouTube videos in 2014, with his videos consisting of entertaining vlogs and pranks. Five years later, he joined the popular YouTube collective Beta Squad, whose members include Chunkz and Niko Omilana.

During his YouTube career, King Kenny also competed as a crossover boxer, having fought several opponents in exhibition and professional boxing matches. He competed for five years until he retired earlier this year due to a rib injury sustained during sparring.

What is King Kenny's instagram?

You can follow keep up with him here @kingkennytv. He also appears on @BetaSquad.

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