Kim Kardashian Shares Results Of ‘Painful’ Stomach Tightening Laser Procedure

Kim Kardashian revealed she's undergone a 'painful' stomach tightening procedure. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian revealed she underwent a tightening treatment on her stomach and shared a picture of the results.

Kim Kardashian has opened up about testing out a new tightening procedure on her stomach, admitting it was ‘painful but worth it’.

The SKIMS owner candidly shared a photo of the results of her procedure on her Instagram Story where her stomach appeared noticeably red.

She wrote: “This is a game changer!!! I did morpheous laser to tighten my stomach at @drghavami’s spa @gpsaesthetics [sic]."

Kim Kardashian showed off the results of her laser stomach tightening procedure. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“I think this is my fave laser but it’s painful lol but worth it," Kim added

A Morpheus treatment involves a device that uses microneedles to create tiny little injuries in the areas treated, which prompts the body to manufacture new collagen and elastin.

This procedure is said to typically cost between $900-$1,2000 (£740-£990) per session depending on the size and amount of areas being treated.

Kim Kardashian got candid about her experience with Morpheus laser treatment. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim is no stranger to openly discussing her love of beauty treatments and willingness to take on fitness regimes and new skincare routines.

The mum-of-four even recently shared a make-up-free clip on Instagram as she showed fans her morning skincare routine.

She’s even been known to showcase her early morning workout sessions with her personal trainer.

