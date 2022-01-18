Fans Spot Pete Davidson In Kim Kardashian's Bikini Photo Shoot On Instagram

18 January 2022, 12:25

Pete Davidson can be seen being an Insta boyfriend
Pete Davidson can be seen being an Insta boyfriend. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram/Alamy
Fans have all been commenting the same thing under Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post, as Pete Davidson makes his first appearance...

Pete Davidson has made his first appearance on Kim Kardashian's grid after months of speculation that the pair are an item.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted evidence of the 41-year-old's beau in the latest slew of photos she posted to her socials – and Pete, 28, doesn't show up in the way you'd expect...

Kanye West Calls Out Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Divorce In New ‘Eazy’ Song Lyrics

The loved-up couple recently vacationed in The Bahamas – after making last-minute changes to their holiday to avoid Kanye – and Kim treated her followers to a bikini photo shoot from the romantic getaway.

Everyone couldn't help but point out in the comments that Davidson has become the ultimate 'Instagram Boyfriend'.

Pete Davidson makes his Kim K Instagram debut
Pete Davidson makes his Kim K Instagram debut. Picture: Getty

The SKIMS owner showed off her dreamy holiday on the 'Gram, posing on an idyllic beach in a white bikini.

Kardashian looked undeniably stunning in the snaps, but that's not what caught the attention of fans – the third photo in the carousel featured a shadow from an assumed Pete.

The silhouette of a man holding out a phone camera can be seen in the bottom right-hand corner of the image, leading Kim's followers to believe that the SNL actor had taken on photographer duties as her new flame.

Taking vacation pictures that will be posted to a whopping 279 million followers is a tall order – no pressure Pete!

Pete was spotted taking girlfriend Kim's photo on holiday
Pete was spotted taking girlfriend Kim's photo on holiday. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian shared pictures from her romantic getaway
Kim Kardashian shared pictures from her romantic getaway. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Fans instantly took to the comments to theorise who the shadow could belong to – and only one name sprung to mind!

One user left the response: "The shadow is Pete we all agree right?"

Another account commented: "Not me zooming on the shadow of the photographer to see if it was Pete…"

The comment section was unanimous, everyone is convinced that the 28-year-old star has mastered the art of the 'Insta BF'.

